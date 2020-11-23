Jonathan Kruk Brings Family-Friendly, One-Man, Holiday Spectacle A CHRISTMAS CAROL To MTC

Music Theatre of Connecticut will welcome Jonathan Kruk's one-man performance of A Christmas Carol. The show runs one animated hour and using a treasure trove of voices to create over thirty characters, Jonathan Kruk is immediate, intimate, and imaginative. A Christmas Carol will run one performance, both in person and via live stream, on Saturday, December 5th at 11:00am.

Transforming into Ebenezer, Bob, and Marley, complete with period garb, lively dialogue, and characters created by concise gestures and expressions, Kruk employs his legendary eloquence. This is not a set scripted piece told from memory. This is an audience inspired blend of theater and storytelling. It is filled with quotes from Dickens' original but alive with spontaneity in each show. Tom McCoy, a noted Broadway accompanist, provides far more than background music. He blends traditional Christmas carols noted in the story with original ambient motifs. Further, he delivers an amazing range of sound effects all gleaned from an electric pipe organ, and one rusty chain. Tom opens by engaging the virtual viewers with a spirited "Guess the Carol?" contest.

Jonathan Kruk is a Master Storyteller, known for his solo shows of "A Christmas Carol" and "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." He's starred as Historic Hudson Valley tale-teller for twenty years. Kruk's performed this extraordinary solo show at the Union County Performing Arts Center, Rahway, NJ, Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, PA, the Tompkins Corner Cultural Center, Putnam Valley, NY, the Bradley Theater, in Putnam, CT, and in many schools, libraries, and churches. He's been featured on CBS Sunday Morning, The Today Show, The Travel Channel, and the BBC. He has eight award-winning recordings, and two books, "Legends and Lore of Sleepy Hollow and the Hudson Valley," and "Legends and Lore of the Hudson Highlands."

As one of the first professional, Equity theatres in the country to be given permission to host indoor events and the first one in Connecticut via the approval of the state of CT and Actor's Equity Association, MTC has implemented strict health & safety protocols to assure the safety of the audience, crew, and actors. Some of these protocols include staggered arrival based on seating, a reduced audience size, and masks required at all times. Until further notice, all performances will not only be presented in person, but through a live stream as well, so that the shows may be watched live from the comfort of your home. Both in person and live stream tickets are available. For more information on MTC's reopening protocols you can go here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols

In Person tickets are $25 for adults, $12.50 for children and can only be purchased by calling the MTC Box Office at 203-454-3883. Live Stream tickets are $25 and may be purchased online by visiting www.musictheatreofct.com/jonathankrukchristmas. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You