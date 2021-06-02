Inaugural American Voices New Play Festival Announced at Hartford Stagge

Hartford Stage has announced the launch of the inaugural American Voices New Play Festival. The virtual festival will feature three new American plays by writers with Latinx and Hispanic roots - Ash Tree by Georgina Escobar, Her Math Play by Christina Pumariega, and Simona's Search by Martín Zimmerman. Each play will receive a 4-day workshop with Hartford Stage and a public reading from June 23-26, 2021.

The festival schedule includes a virtual kick-off conversation with the writers from each play hosted by Artistic Director, Melia Bensussen on Wednesday, June 23 at 7 pm, a reading of Her Math Play on Thursday, June 24 at 8 pm, a reading of Simona's Search on Friday, June 25 at 8 pm and a reading of Ash Tree on Saturday, June 26 at 3 pm.

"Supporting playwrights is crucial to the landscape of the American theatre. Giving these three writers the opportunity to work with actors, directors, as well as space and time to grow, will contribute to the development of their work, and deepen their connection to our community. I am excited to continue the legacy of new play development at Hartford Stage and provide room for this creative process," said Hartford Stage Artistic Director, Melia Bensussen. "These are exciting and dynamic new American plays from Latinx voices that help showcase the rich tapestry of experience we have in this country. This festival is an opportunity to get a glimpse into the process of creating a new work for the theatre. ¡Acompáñanos!"

Tickets for the festival are free with a suggested donation to Hartford Stage's ongoing Raise the Curtain fundraising campaign to sustain the theatre during the pandemic, and prepare for a reopening in the fall. Visit http://www.hartfordstage.org to reserve your ticket. The festival is made possible with support from the John and Kelly Hartman Foundation and Adams + Knight.

In synchronicity with the festival, Hartford Stage is pleased to celebrate other works by writers with Latinx and Hispanic roots that are happening in June at our peer theatres. Those works include: Black Beans Project by Melinda Lopez and Joel Perez at the Huntington Theatre in Boston (available now thru mid-June), Moonlighters by Cin Martinez at TheaterWorks Hartford (June 6-26), and Yerba Bruja: In Memory Of by Hartford-based Sageseeker Productions, which will have free viewings through Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven (June 10-24). Hartford Stage will also host an event via Zoom with the creators of Yerba Bruja: In Memory Of on Thursday, June 17 at 7 pm to reflect on and amplify this unique Hartford-New Haven creative collaboration curated by Jasmin Agosto of Sageseeker Productions.

For further information on the plays and festival and to reserve a ticket for the events, please visit us at www.hartfordstage.org.