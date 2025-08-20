ILUMINATE Comes to the Warner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Warner Theatre will welcome the internationally acclaimed dance and technology sensation, iLuminate, to the Oneglia Auditorium on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 7:30 pm.

Named “Best New Act in America” by America’s Got Talent in 2011, iLuminate has dazzled audiences across the globe with its innovative blend of electrifying choreography and cutting-edge lighting effects. Since their breakthrough AGT performance, iLuminate has gone on to star in one of Las Vegas’ most celebrated shows, thrilling audiences of all ages with a breathtaking, multi-sensory experience unlike anything else on stage.

From the moment the lights fade to total darkness, audiences are transported into another dimension — a world where music moves you, and the visuals are beyond imagination. Outfitted in customized LED suits programmed with iLuminate’s proprietary technology, the troupe’s elite dancers bring to life energetic routines set to a pulse-pounding soundtrack that includes pop and rock favorites from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, as well as jazz, Latin, hip hop, and more.

This brand-new touring production invites audiences inside “Club iLuminate,” where each scene transforms into a different room — each with its own story, style, and energy. New music, new choreography, new costumes, and awe-inspiring lighting effects combine for an evening of pure exhilaration, comedy, and illusion.