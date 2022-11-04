Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Holiday Favorite Mannheim Steamroller Returns To The Bushnell Next Month

The performance is on December 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 04, 2022  
The ultimate holiday tradition, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis heads to The Bushnell in Hartford for one jubilant performance only! Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday institution for over 35 years and now Connecticut audiences can experience the sonic celebration on December 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $47 and can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org, calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

Created by Grammy Award winner Chip Davis this year's show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums and dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment, promising fresh takes on Christmas classics all in the distinctive Mannheim sound.

A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD's have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard's Seasonal Chart every year.

"I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn't work," said Davis.

"Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year."

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis is co-produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. The company is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise.




