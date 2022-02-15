Hartford Stage Announces Artistic Team For Allaudin Ullah's DISHWASHER DREAMS

Hartford Stage announced today the artistic team for their upcoming production of Dishwasher Dreams, written and performed by Alaudin Ullah and directed by Chay Yew. This timely comedy, which is presented in association with Writers Theatre and features live tabla music composed and performed by percussionist Avirodh Sharma, runs at the Tony Award-winning theatre in downtown Hartford starting February 24 through March 20, 2022.

The production design team includes Yu Shibagaki (Scenic Designer), Izumi Inaba (Costume Designer), Anshuman Bhatia (Lighting Designer), Avirodh Sharma (Composer/Arranger), David Castellanos (Stage Manager), Christopher Andrew Rowe (Assistant Director), and Theresa Stark (Assistant Stage Manager).

Dishwasher Dreams parallels comedian and actor Alaudin Ullah's pursuit of the American dream with that of his immigrant parents. While Alaudin auditions for roles in a Hollywood that wants to consign Southeast Asians and Muslims into the stereotypical roles of background exotics and terrorists, his father travels from his village to Bangladesh to Spanish Harlem to find work as a dishwasher. Meanwhile Alaudin's mother struggles to find her footing between the roles women are consigned to in Bangladesh and the promise of independence in the U.S. At turns hilarious, incisive, and uproarious, Dishwasher Dreams shows how the "Great American Melting Pot" is a delicious dream that requires some scrubbing. Ullah's solo narrative is underscored by original tabla music performed by acclaimed percussionist Avirodh Sharma.

Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen states, "The American experience is different for all of us. In Dishwasher Dreams, gifted performer and comedian Alaudin Ullah brings to life his parents' immigration journey to America, as well as reflecting on what it means to be a first-generation Muslim-American growing up in Spanish Harlem. It was a revelation to me to learn of the Bangladeshi experience in New York, where Puerto Ricans and Bengalis and African-Americans met in the hallways of apartment buildings and inside busy bodegas. We are excited to invite you to hear more of these stories on our stage, and be a part of his journey of conciliation with his roots and his family."

Dishwasher Dreams runs in previews from February 24 through March 3. Opening Night is March 4 at 8pm. The production is set to run through March 20 with performances Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; and Sunday matinees at 2pm. There is a Saturday 2pm matinee on March 5 and 19. The Open Captioned performance is Sunday, March 13 at 2 pm. The Audio Described performance is Saturday, March 19 at 2 pm.

Tickets for Dishwasher Dreams are $30-$100 with discounts for youth age 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting HartfordStage.org, by calling (860) 527-5151, or by visiting the Hartford Stage Box Office at 50 Church Street, Hartford, CT from noon to 5pm.

To keep actors, audiences, and staff safe, Hartford Stage requires masks to be worn throughout the performance, plus proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result upon entry. For more details, please visit hartfordstage.org/covid-19.