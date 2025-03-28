HAIRSPRAY is Coming to City Youth Theater/City Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Youth Theater/City Stage Company will present the iconic Broadway musical Hairspray! The show will run on May 23 & 24 at 7 PM and May 25 at 2 PM at Crosby High School in Waterbury, CT. This vibrant, high-energy musical is sure to captivate audiences of all ages with its memorable songs, dynamic choreography, and inspiring themes of diversity and inclusion.

A Story of Empowerment, Acceptance, and Fun

Set in the 1960s, Hairspray follows Tracy Turnblad, an enthusiastic and big-hearted teenager with a passion for dance. Tracy's journey to stardom on The Corny Collins Show sparks her fight for racial integration and self-acceptance. Featuring timeless songs like "You Can't Stop the Beat" and "Good Morning Baltimore," the musical celebrates the power of standing up for what's right, embracing who you are, and celebrating diversity.

A Talented Cast Brings the Show to Life

This production, directed by Steffon Sampson, features an incredible cast of local performers who have worked tirelessly to bring the vibrant world of Hairspray to life.

"This show is about embracing who you are and standing up for what's right," says Shelby Davis, Executive Director of City Youth Theater/City Stage Company. "Our talented cast has poured their hearts into this production, and we're excited to share it with our community."

Join the Conversation

Follow City Youth Theater on social media for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, cast interviews, and sneak peeks. Use the hashtag #HairsprayLive to join the excitement and share your experience!

