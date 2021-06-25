Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guthrie Brothers: Dynamic Duos to Perform at Cheney Hall

Hear songs from the Everly Brothers, Louvin Brothers, John & Paul, Peter & Gordon, Chad & Jeremy, Seals & Crofts, and more.

Jun. 25, 2021  
They're back by popular demand! In this encore performance at Cheney Hall, the Guthrie Brothers are performing more than just Simon and Garfunkel.

Exploring two-part harmonies from dynamic duos, this show features Jeb and Jock Guthrie's authentic "unplugged" acoustic style with songs from the Everly Brothers, Louvin Brothers, John & Paul, Peter & Gordon, Chad & Jeremy, Seals & Crofts, Righteous Brothers, Steely Dan, and some of their own material as well.

Don't miss these guys again!

THURSDAY, JULY 15, 7:00 PM

https://www.cheneyhall.org/ltm/guthrie-brothers-dynamic-duos


