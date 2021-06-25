Guthrie Brothers: Dynamic Duos to Perform at Cheney Hall

They're back by popular demand! In this encore performance at Cheney Hall, the Guthrie Brothers are performing more than just Simon and Garfunkel.

Exploring two-part harmonies from dynamic duos, this show features Jeb and Jock Guthrie's authentic "unplugged" acoustic style with songs from the Everly Brothers, Louvin Brothers, John & Paul, Peter & Gordon, Chad & Jeremy, Seals & Crofts, Righteous Brothers, Steely Dan, and some of their own material as well.

Don't miss these guys again!

THURSDAY, JULY 15, 7:00 PM

https://www.cheneyhall.org/ltm/guthrie-brothers-dynamic-duos