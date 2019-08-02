Guitar Under The Stars Returns To Downtown Hartford

One of the year's most anticipated musical celebrations, Guitar Under the Stars, returns to Hartford! Founder and acclaimed guitarist Daniel Salazar is proud to announce that GUTS 2019 will be held in historic Bushnell Park in the Capitol City for the first time in its long history on Saturday, September 7th.

Guitar Under The Stars is a large-scale outdoor concert and annual end-of-summer tradition that draws thousands of music lovers. The exciting program combines Salazar's bold and original compositions with brilliant orchestral arrangements, all performed by his ensemble of international musicians and featuring players from Connecticut's own Hartford Symphony Orchestra.

The event is free and open to all, no tickets are required. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.The schedule of events for the concert are as follows:

5pm-7pm Face painting for all ages by Paloma Face Painting

5pm: Argentine Tango social dancing presented by The Garage Dance Studio

6pm: Salsa and Latin dancing with DJ Willie Rios

7:30pm: The Daniel Salazar Ensemble with special guests Spanish Flamenco singer/guitarist Juan Pedro Jimenez, Flamenco dancer Yohanna Escamilla, Brazilian singer Jose Paulo, and members of The Hartford Symphony Orchestra with conductor Emmett Drake.

Immediately following the concert, the music and dancing continues with DJ Willie Rios until 11pm.

New for 2019, there will be VIP reserved lawn spaces in front of the stage. Guests are invited to support this free community event, reserve a great close up view of the stage, and receive a free glass of sangria, all for a $25 donation. VIP spots can be obtained by visiting danielsalazar.com.

No coolers or outside food may be brought into the event, but food and beverages will be available for sale. In case of rain, the event will be held the next day, Sunday, September 8. For more information, please visit danielsalazar.com or call 860-264-5713.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You