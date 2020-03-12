Goodspeed Cancels ELVIS MY WAY Concert Event Scheduled For This Weekend

Due to the increasing public risk caused by the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Goodspeed Musicals has decided to cancel all performances of Elvis My Way (Friday, March 13 -15, 2020.)

Their statement reads:

"The health and safety of our audience, staff and performers is our priority at this time. As much as we would all like to enjoy the performance, we must do everything possible to stop this unprecedented health emergency.

Our Box Office staff will contact all ticket holders about their tickets. To ensure that the phone lines are kept clear and everyone who has tickets for a cancelled performance can be reached in a timely fashion we ask that current ticket holders PLEASE DO NOT CALL GOODSPEED DIRECTLY.

Goodspeed remains committed to keeping our theatres and campus safe and healthy for everyone and look forward to welcoming audiences back for our 2020 Season."





