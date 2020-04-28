Florie Seery Appointed Associate Dean, Yale School Of Drama And Managing Director, Yale Repertory Theatre
Florie Seery has been appointed Associate Dean and Managing Director of Yale School of Drama and Yale Repertory Theatre, effective July 1, 2020. She also joins the faculty as Assistant Professor Adjunct of Theater Management.
"On behalf of the entire community, I'm delighted to welcome Florie Seery to the School of Drama and Yale Rep, " said Dean and Artistic Director James Bundy. "Florie's leadership capacity, curiosity, dedication to her artistic and managerial colleagues, and field-wide expertise give me tremendous hope for the future of our art form, as well as for our ongoing ability to raise the standard of professional practice, even as we face unprecedented challenges."
Florie Seery comes to Yale following fifteen years' service as General Manager of Manhattan Theatre Club. Working with MTC's senior management team, she has supervised business and production in three venues, on and off Broadway, with a $27 million budget. Significant production highlights include The Children by Lucy Kirkwood, Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney, Ink by James Graham, August Wilson's Jitney, Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire, and Ruined by Lynn Nottage, among others. During her tenure, MTC's Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee was established. Comprised of union and non-union, senior, mid-career, and junior staff, the EDI Committee establishes the organization's best practices in recruiting, interviewing, on-boarding, accessibility, and inclusion.
"The scope of training at Yale School of Drama, and its unique relationship to Yale Repertory Theatre, make it the most vital theatrical laboratory in the nation," said Florie Seery. "While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a pause on the stage work of artists and managers, it has also underscored what we have known all along: that theater people are resilient, compassionate, and optimistic. I am certain that the School of Drama and Yale Rep will continue to advance the standard of global professional practice and that theater will flourish in ways we have yet to imagine. I am excited and honored to join the community and be a part of that."
Prior to working at MTC, Florie Seery was Associate Producer at Disney Theatrical Productions, Associate General Manager at Stuart Thompson Productions, and company manager for multiple Broadway shows. Florie began her career on the long running Broadway play, I'm Not Rappaport by Herb Gardner, working for producer Jim Walsh whom she regards as her mentor.
A member of the Association of Theatre Producers and Managers, as well as of the Broadway League, Florie Seery has guest lectured at Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts, Columbia University, Marymount Manhattan College, New York University, and Yale School of Drama. She is a graduate of Smith College and a trustee of the Camphill Foundation.
In her new positions at Yale, Florie Seery succeeds Victoria Nolan, who announced last fall that she will conclude her 27-year tenure on June 30.