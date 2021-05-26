Faculty Announced For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Musical Theatre Preparatory Program

Playhouse Theatre Academy is offering Musical Theatre Preparatory Program as part of the Summer 2021 Session. This program will be taught by Deonté L. Warren and Briana Bellinger-Dawson, and consists of classes, rehearsals, and master classes with visiting Broadway artists. It is open to grades 3-8, and will be held in person, on stage at Playhouse on Park. It is a full-day program, running from July 5 - 16, Monday thru Friday. Registration is now open, and slots are filling up! Need-based scholarships are available. Pricing, full class descriptions, and Teaching Artist bios can be found on the Education tab on www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

Musical Theatre Preparatory Program will culminate in a final showcase of scenes, musical numbers, and choreographed dance routines. This two-week summer intensive will give students the opportunity to grow and stretch their wings as musical theatre performers. Guest artists TBA. The mornings will be dedicated to learning a wide range of theatrical skills, and the afternoons will be dedicated to the production portion of the show. Students will audition, rehearse, and use their creativity to create props, costumes, etc. On the final day, family and friends will be invited to see the show on stage at Playhouse on Park!

Deonté L. Warren has most recently been seen on Broadway in Disney's ALADDIN. Other credits include the National/International tours of SISTER ACT and DREAMGIRLS, as well as Festival of The Lion King at Disney World. Deonté is a graduate of Carthage College (Master of Music in Music Theatre Vocal Pedagogy), and he is an adjunct professor of musical theatre at Carthage College. In addition to a robust private studio, he is a Senior Voice Instructor for The Voice Lab in Chicago. Briana Bellinger-Dawson is a New Haven native and teaching artist. Briana performed in THE NUTCRACKER on Broadway and at Lincoln Center. She is the Dramatic Arts and Dance teacher for Nathan Hale School and the Musical Choreographer for Cooperative Arts & Humanities Magnet High School, both in New Haven, CT. Recent directing and choreography credits include: SHREK THE MUSICAL, IN THE HEIGHTS, RENT, and more.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information, including pricing and registration forms for all summer programs, please visit the Education tab on www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse Theatre Academy will follow all COVID-19 guidelines as laid out by the CDC, the Connecticut Department of Public Health, and Governor Ned Lamont.