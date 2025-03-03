FRAGGLE ROCK LIVE Comes to the Warner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Jim Henson Company’s fun loving, musical Fraggles are sharing their joy and magic across North America in Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE, the first-ever live touring show based on the beloved franchise. The 48-city tour arrives at the Warner Theatre in Torrington on April 12, 2025 at 3:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now!

Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober Fraggle embark on a quest to find the lost Celebration Stone - an ancient treasure with the power to unite everyone for the ultimate party. Along the way, they discover magic, adventure, and something more memorable and heartfelt than they ever imagined!

Filled with the comedy, dancing, and music that are hallmarks of the iconic Jim Henson Company, this all-new, family friendly stage adventure features vibrant walkaround versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their industrious friends the Doozers, appearances by a giant Gorg, and exciting new puppet creature friends - all crafted by the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Based on the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ original series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the interactive musical stage production includes both new and classic Fraggle songs, immersive effects, and all the hilarious, heartwarming magic that has captivated audiences for over 40 years.

“Fraggle Rock is a world of silliness, hope, optimism, kindness, and, above all, FUN! As a lifelong fan, I have loved creating this new stage show for families to experience the joy of Fraggle Rock,” said John Tartaglia, Creative Supervisor for Fraggle Rock at The Jim Henson Company and writer/director of the stage show. “I’ve also enjoyed adding special moments that dedicated fans will love. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Fraggle Rock!”

“Bring your kids! Bring your parents! Bring your friends! Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE offers a magical chance to immerse yourself in one of Jim Henson’s most iconic worlds,” said Nicole Goldman, Executive Vice President of Branding at The Jim Henson Company. “With John Tartaglia’s incredible direction, our top-notch creative team of Broadway professionals, and the amazing characters crafted by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, this show is a must-see for the young and the young at heart. Gather your favorite Silly Creatures and come create memories with your Fraggle friends!”

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE is written, directed, and choreographed by Broadway’s John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, Stephen Schwartz’s The Secret Silk). Puppets and characters are designed and fabricated by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop (My Neighbour Totoro, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). Music producing and direction along with incidental music is by Harvey Mason Jr., Andrew Hey, and Sam Ramirez with music manager Ana Krafchick of Harvey Mason Media (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock). Scenic design is by three-time Tony nominee Anna Louizos (In The Heights, High Fidelity, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood), and lighting design is by Rob Denton (The Mystery of Edwin Drood/Goodspeed, In the Heights/The Muny). Video design is by Katherine Freer (We Are Your Robots/Theater for a New Audience, The Little Mermaid/The Muny) and Sound Design is by Josh Liebert (Come From Away/Newfoundland Arts and Culture Center, Frozen/Tuachan). Casting is by Cindi Rush with Dave Burch as Production Manager.

Based on the Apple TV+ series, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE is presented by Heather Henson and The Jim Henson Company with Brierpatch Productions as General Manager. The Brad Simon Organization serves as the show’s exclusive booking agency.

