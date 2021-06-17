FOOTLOOSE Will Be Performed By The New Paradigm Theatre Company in August

The New Paradigm Theatre Company presents "Footloose," the Broadway hit musical, live on stage August 20th and 21st at Black Rock Church in its state-of-the-art theatre. The production will feature Emmy and Oscar winner Paul Bogaev as Reverend Shaw Moore and newcomer, Ramone Nelson, in the featured role of Ren McCormack.

"Footloose is about an outsider moving to a small town that is dealing with oppressive laws. With everything that is happening right now, I'm excited to bring my experience as a Black man in this society to the story." says Nelson.

"Footloose" is a musical based on the 1984 PG-rated film of the same name. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he's not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top Forty score, augmented with dynamic new songs, "Footloose" celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

The New Paradigm Theatre Company (NPT) is a nonprofit organization promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through arts education and theatrical productions. NPT offers online and in-person classes, workshops and seminars that build bridges across diverse communities. They produce professional shows that often assist other local nonprofits with strategic partnerships that highlight theatre and the arts as key components of a healthy community.

For their summer production of "Footloose", NPT is proud to partner with Kids Helping Kids. The mission of Kids Helping Kids is to develop leadership skills among students through youth-led service projects. They empower students to have a proactive attitude toward change by taking their passion and turning it into action to benefit low-income children in the community. Over 132 local schools have been involved with KHK because KHK gives students a voice, the tools, the belief in themselves and a path to make a difference now. "Kids Helping Kids is in perfect alignment with the message provided by Footloose. Our nonprofit has been focused on the power of youth and their voice for the past 10 years," says executive director, Jennifer Bentley.

NPT often features local "stars" in the community in their productions and this year the role of "Principal Clark" will be played by Superintendent, Dr. Rydell Harrison. He recently gained national attention due to his innovated "Snow Day" videos for his Easton/Redding school district.

"The stewardship of other people's children is one of the primary drivers in how we have decided to produce specific elements of Footloose. We have given specific attention to staging and content in the hopes of creating a family-friendly and COVID-safe environment." says director and choreographer, J.Clayton Winters. "While the Broadway musical shares a name and plot with the 1980's film, there are significant differences. What remains, and I feel is strengthened in the the musical adaptation, is the message of Grace and Forgiveness."

Performances of "Footloose" are August 20th at 7p.m. and August 21st at 2 p.m or 7 p.m.

Tickets are $18-$35 for adults and youth, $30 for seniors and $50 for VIP, which can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/53896 or by calling (203) 357-5021.