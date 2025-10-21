FOOTLOOSE Comes to The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts  in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cut loose with The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts (69 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT), which has announced the kickoff of its 2025-26 season with the premiere of “Footloose” at the Klein Auditorium (910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT). Opening night will be Thursday, November 13, 2025, with a five-show run through Sunday, November 16th.

“When my husband, Ricky, and I founded the Norwalk Conservatory back in 2018, we had a mission to provide exemplary education to aspiring artists and students, positively impact the local community, and create connections and entertainment within Fairfield County,” said Daniel Loftus George, President of The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts. “With the start of our 2025-26 season, we get to continue all of that – and more – by showcasing the talented students who walk through our doors each day and who work incredibly hard to bring professional theatre productions to Connecticut.”

“Footloose” opening night is Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8pm. OUT Night will be Friday, November 14, 2025 at 8pm. The special evening performance is sponsored by Circle Care Center (Norwalk, CT) and is a night for LGBTQIA+ friends and allies! All are welcome at every performance. Saturday, November 15, 2025 will feature a 2pm matinee performance, as well as a special 7pm Members’ Night pre-show party with wine and cheese, and a meet-and-greet with the wildly talented cast members. The final performance will take place at 8pm on Sunday, November 16, 2025.