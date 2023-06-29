Elm Shakespeare to Receive $15,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $84 million in rants as part of the Arts Endowment’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2020. Included in this announcement is an Art Works award of $15,000 to Elm Shakespeare Company for educational and community engagement programs. This is one of 1,015 grants nationwide that the agency has approved in this category.

“These awards demonstrate the resilience of the arts in America, showcasing not only the creativity of their arts projects but the organizations’ agility in the face of a national health crisis,” said Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “We celebrate organizations like Elm Shakespeare for providing opportunities for learning and engagement through the arts in these times.”

“We are honored to once again receive an NEA grant,” says Rebecca Goodheart, Producing Artistic Director, Elm Shakespeare Company. “These funds will support Elm Shakespeare’s work as a creative and emotional home for its students and community through accessible and inclusive theater and educational programs.”

For more information on Elm Shakespeare Company, visit https://www.elmshakespeare.org

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit www.arts.gov/news.