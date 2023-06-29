Elm Shakespeare to Receive $15,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

This is one of 1,015 grants nationwide that the agency has approved in this category. 

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Jen Cody, Max Crumm & More to Star in SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Sharon Playhouse Photo 2 Jen Cody & More to Lead SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Sharon Playhouse
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK Starring Corbin Bleu, Will Roland, Photo 3 Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK Starring Corbin Bleu, Will Roland, Veanne Cox, And More
Westport Country Playhouse Is Seeking $2M Donation to Save Historic Theater Photo 4 Westport Country Playhouse Is Seeking $2M Donation to Save Historic Theater

Elm Shakespeare to Receive $15,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $84 million in rants as part of the Arts Endowment’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2020. Included in this announcement is an Art Works award of $15,000 to Elm Shakespeare Company for educational and community engagement programs. This is one of 1,015 grants nationwide that the agency has approved in this category. 

“These awards demonstrate the resilience of the arts in America, showcasing not only the creativity of their arts projects but the organizations’ agility in the face of a national health crisis,” said Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “We celebrate organizations like Elm Shakespeare for providing opportunities for learning and engagement through the arts in these times.” 

“We are honored to once again receive an NEA grant,” says Rebecca Goodheart, Producing Artistic Director, Elm Shakespeare Company. “These funds will support Elm Shakespeare’s work as a creative and emotional home for its students and community through accessible and inclusive theater and educational programs.” 

For more information on Elm Shakespeare Company, visit https://www.elmshakespeare.org 

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit www.arts.gov/news



RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
EMO ORCHESTRA Featuring Special Guests Hawthorne Heights Come To Warner Theatres Oneglia A Photo
EMO ORCHESTRA Featuring Special Guests Hawthorne Heights Come To Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium, October 6

For emo lovers and orchestra aficionados alike, there's a new show in town. EMO ORCHESTRA, created by Ben Mench-Thurlow, brings you a unique and incredible new experience that brings together the emo hits of your youth with a touch of adult elegance. Featuring special guests Hawthorne Heights, along with a full orchestra arrangement, Emo Orchestra will be embarking on its inaugural tour this fall with a stop at the Warner Theatre on Friday, October 6 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium.

2
Madison Lyric Stage Presents SPRING AWAKENING, June 21-30 Photo
Madison Lyric Stage Presents SPRING AWAKENING, June 21-30

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company on the Connecticut shoreline, will present the electrifying rock musical Spring Awakening, July 21-30.  Based on Frank Wedekind's controversial play from 1891, Spring Awakening is a groundbreaking musical that explores the tumultuous journey of self-discovery, teenage angst and burgeoning adulthood. 

3
FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION & More Join Shubert Theatre 2023-2024 Season Photo
FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION & More Join Shubert Theatre 2023-2024 Season

Shubert Theatre has revealed the schedule of 2023-2024 shows for the theater’s 109th Anniversary Season.

4
Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, CT Will Have Reduced Season Schedule Due To Sharp Photo
Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, CT Will Have Reduced Season Schedule Due To Sharp Decline In Ticket Sales

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced a reduced season schedule due to a significant decline in ticket sales following the pandemic.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE TEMPEST
Curtain Call (7/13-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten
The Kate (7/13-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arianna String Quartet & Judith Gordon, Piano
Music Mountain (7/02-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HeliosPost Laugh and Tell
Santa Monica Theatre (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KELLIN HANAS QUINTET
Music Mountain (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GREASE!
New Paradigm Theatre (8/18-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 3X3 One Man Show Festival
Brookfield Theatre (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pippen
TheatreWorks New Milford (7/14-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cassatt String Quartet & Ursula Oppens, Piano
Music Mountain (9/17-9/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You