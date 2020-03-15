Elm Shakespeare Company Suspends Programming Due to COVID-19

Elm Shakespeare Company has announced the suspension of upcoming programming.

The following statement has been released:

We at Elm Shakespeare Company are more dedicated than ever to bringing people together through Shakespeare. During this time of social distance, we want to be a creative and emotional lifeline in the community helping all of us find perspective, be inspired, and stay connected to each other in our shared humanity.

Circumstances are unlike what most of us have seen in our lifetime and fears abound. And yet, I take solace that Shakespeare too, faced contagion that closed theaters and caused panic. The community not only survived, but some of the world's greatest plays and the sonnets were created during these dark days. Art prevailed. So, I look to follow Shakespeare's lead, and continue our creative work with great hope.

First, however, we must be good citizens and follow the recommendations from public health professionals. Recommendations are pretty clear: social distancing is of utmost importance if we are to flatten the curve of infection and buy time for our health system to handle the crisis.

Elm Shakespeare Co. will join our community in taking preventative measures by suspending all of our face-to-face programming including artist-in-residency programs, Teen Troupe, after school programs, and committee meetings until at least April 5. (We are in close dialog with our community partners, specifically SCSU and the public school system, and will base future decisions on their recommendation.)

But the question remains... how do we bring people together, without bringing people together!?

We are going online! We are working with our school and community partners to offer online activities and instruction through Zoom in open classes and meet ups. We will also be creating new online community gatherings such as open community play readings and discussions employing some of our talented colleagues who as free lance artists are struggling. These will be publicised through our website, online newsletter and Facebook page.

Elm Shakespeare wants to offer creative refuge, stimulating conversation, and emotional inspiration during this time when many may feel overwhelmed, isolated and afraid. While out of contact physically, you are not alone. Together, we will weather this storm as a community. Please stay in touch, let us know if there are other ways that we can be of service. We are here. We care.





