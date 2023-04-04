Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Education @ the Warner Presents Special Effects: Burns – A Master Class with Tyler Green, May 13

Tyler will provide detailed demonstration of his craft, and then guide students through creating realistic cuts and bruises on a fellow classmate.

Apr. 04, 2023  
Education @ the Warner presents Special Effects: Burns - a Master Class with Tyler Green, Saturday, May 13 at 2 pm. Tyler will provide detailed demonstration of his craft, and then guide students through creating realistic cuts and bruises on a fellow classmate. This class is best suited for ages 16 and up.

Using provided materials, students will be able to apply and color realistic burn/injury effects. Students will be exposed to professional materials that are used in the SFX Make-Up industry today.

Workshop Breakdown:

  • Fundamentals of burns
  • Application techniques
  • Bruising and texture techniques
  • Safety and removal


The total cost for the master class is $90 per person (includes all materials). For more information and to register, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180

Tyler Green is one of the most inspiring, innovative, and outside-of-box thinkers you'll ever meet. With an intuitive and innovative approach to the creative process, he uses his artistic ability and skills to work within a variety of industries requiring his expertise in SFX makeup and education. As an educator, he teaches students of all ages in his studio located in Winsted, CT. Tyler also travels around the country to train the next generation of makeup artists.

Tyler believes that within each of us there is an ability to think beyond the obvious if we expand our minds. "I believe if you have the drive, determination, and creativity, you might be pleasantly surprised with what you can do"

Tyler is the owner of Creative Genius LLC, and is an inventor of consumer gadgets and accessories. Among many other products, Tyler conceptualized and developed the Monster Kidz Box, a STEM approved kit that gives kids everything they need to create their very own monster character. Tyler's incredible and unique talents and achievements have been featured over the years in newspapers, magazines, and on radio and television. He was recently featured in Connecticut Magazine as one of the 40 under 40 most influential people of 2021!




