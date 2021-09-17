Eastbound Theatre Presents OUR TOWN

The Milford Arts Council's (The MAC) Eastbound Theatre is proud to announce the kickoff of their 2021-2022 season! The first show of the season, Our Town, will be held at Eisenhower Park, home to the MAC's MAC in the Park series. Our Town is a play (within a play) written by Thornton Wilder in 1938. It tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.

Our Town follows the romance of two young people from their very first kiss until their very last moments, and everything in between. The Stage Manager directly addresses the audience, brings in guest lecturers, and fields questions while the story unfolds with his narration. This classic play celebrates the joy of living simply, in the present, with gratitude for relationships, community, and small blessings. Featuring local actors from all walks of life (you may even recognize a few familiar faces...), Our Town will be the first Eastbound production at the beautiful MAC in the Park space at Eisenhower Park, lending a special ambience for the audience to feel fully immersed in the narrative.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "We've had a great summer at Eisenhower Park and what a way to end our outdoor events before we move back to our home at The MAC. Our Town is a classic, and it's great for families. So with the park setting allowing families to spread out and have their own space and be able to picnic and enjoy some really talented actors in this live theatre production with their community, well I can't think of anything better!"

While the setting is New Hampshire, Wilder lived right up the road in Hamden, CT. Who knows - perhaps Milford was the inspiration for his play? Regardless, we celebrate OUR town of Milford through this classic tale on October 2nd and 3rd. Reserve your space and bring your family to enjoy this timeless piece!

Hosted by the Milford Arts Council, Our Town runs for 2 performances only, October 2 and 3, 2021 at 4pm. Seating circles for 4 and single tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase please visit milfordarts.org.