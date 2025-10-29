EAGLEMANIA: THE WORLD’S GREATEST EAGLES TRIBUTE To Perform At Palace Theater In March 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Palace Theater in Waterbury will welcome EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute for a one-night-only concert on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

For more than a decade, EagleMania has thrilled audiences across North America with authentic renditions of The Eagles’ greatest hits. Known for their soaring five-part harmonies and virtuoso guitar work, the band captures the sound and spirit of one of rock’s most iconic groups.

The performance will feature classic hits including “Hotel California,” “Desperado,” “Take It Easy,” and “Life in the Fast Lane,” along with select solo favorites from Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh.