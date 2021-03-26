Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dave Chappelle to Perform Live In-Person Shows at Foxwoods

The first performance set for Foxwoods is from comedian Bob Marley, this weekend.

Mar. 26, 2021  
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, live performances are returning to Foxwoods in Connecticut. Comedian Dave Chappelle has been announced for a run of shows this June.

Performances will take place June 25 and 26, with two shows per day.

Dave Chappelle is an internationally recognized stand-up comedian and actor known for his trademark wit and sharp, irreverent social commentary. In 2019, he joined the coveted class of recipients of the Mark Twain Prize for "American Humor," the highest award in comedy. Arguably the most-touring comic on the circuit, Chappelle has performed more than 1,800 concerts worldwide in the past four years, selling out shows within minutes of their announcements.

Masks will be required at all times while in the venue. Additionally, each ticket holder will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test, prior to entering the venue. If COVID-19 is detected by the rapid test, that individual and all members of the same household will not be allowed to enter and will be given a refund.

Vaccinated guests are not exempt from rapid test.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.foxwoods.com/entertainment/view-all-shows/shows/dave-chappelle/.


