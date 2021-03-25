Foxwoods Reopens This Weekend With Comedian Bob Marley

Foxwood's Grand Theater will re-open this weekend with safety guidelines in place and limited capacity. Comedian Bob Marley will take the stage on March 27.

Bob Marley has appeared on The David Letterman Show, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and Comedy Central. He can be seen in the film The Boondock Saints. Marley's comedic bits are mostly about life in Maine. His first television appearance was on Comedy Central. He also appeared as Detective Greenly in the movie The Boondock Saints, and reprised his role as Detective Greenly in The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day. He been a guest host on XM Radio channels 97, Blue Collar Radio, and 99, RawDog Comedy; and, as of 2013, appears weekly on the Portland-based station Coast 93.1-WMGX in a segment called "The World According to Bob."

Learn more about the safety rules in place below:

This concert at Foxwoods Resort Casino will be abiding by all rules and orders set forth by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Safety and Health Board. Seats are positioned 6 feet apart and the front row of seats is 15 feet from the performers. You must wear a mask at all times. You must sit in your assigned seats that you purchased. Social distancing protocols will be followed. No Food or Beverage of any kind is permitted inside the Theater You Must Abide by the Assigned Entry Time Dancing is not permitted. No bags of any size will be allowed in the venue for this event (unless medical related). There will be NO SMOKING allowed inside, or surrounding the Grand Theater. Non-compliance to Venue and MPTN rules and policies could result in immediate expulsion of the event with no refund.

Purchase tickets at https://www.foxwoods.com/entertainment/view-all-shows/shows/bob-marley/.