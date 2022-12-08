DARREN CRISS - A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse This Month

Glee's Darren Criss is set to make his Ridgefield Playhouse debut, just in time to get audiences in the holiday spirit! His tour "A Very Darren Crissmas" takes its title from his album of the same name, his first-ever full-length musical project.

A Very Darren Crissmas includes a wildly eclectic collection of songs from big band Christmas classics to novelty tunes to modern-day folk-pop ballads, showcasing Criss' kaleidoscopic artistry and delivers both thrillingly unpredictable moments and a timeless sense of Christmas magic. Come see him perform LIVE at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, December 16 at 8pm.

The evening, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series with support from Happy Art Chick and Cool Chick Leggings, is his ONLY Connecticut performance in this one night only engagement.

Since bursting onto the pop-culture landscape over a decade ago, Darren Criss has made his unique mark in the entertainment industry- from the YouTube viral hit A Very Potter Musical in 2009, to his run as Blaine Anderson on the hit FOX's musical series Glee, to his work on Broadway in shows like How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His portrayal of spree killer Andrew Cunanan on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story received acclaim from critics, and earned him an Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Miniseries, or Television Film. Earlier this year he starred in David Mamet's American Buffalo alongside Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell. Fans will not want to miss the opportunity to enjoy the star this holiday season in the intimacy of the Playhouse's 500-seat theater. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show! Visit TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets. Come have a VERY Darren Crissmas at the Playhouse this December!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($110 - $130) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.