Connecticut Repertory Theatre Announces Fall 2020 Season

Connecticut Repertory Theatre has announced the launch of its Fall 2020 MainStage virtual/online productions for patrons to safely enjoy.

CRT opens the fall with Jacklyn Backhaus's Men On Boats. This production will run for nine performances October 8th - 18th, streamed live each evening across a dedicated Zoom platform. Virtual performances will be complete with background set graphics and costuming. Director Beth Gardiner returns from last spring to guide our cast through this engaging, funny, and ironic ride with William Powell and his crew, commissioned to explore the Colorado River in 1869. The all-male expedition, by direction of the playwright, has an all-female cast. Catastrophe and hilarity ensue!

Live performances for Men on Boats will be presented via the online platform Zoom. Coupling this existing web conferencing software with new technology, viewing frames, and reimagining online delivery of live theatre, CRT aims to rethink what it means to present live theatre during the age of COVID-19.

November 12th-21st, Connecticut Repertory Theatre will produce its first ever radio play, the classic, It's A Wonderful Life. This script was adapted by Philip Grecian from the original 1946 film by Frank Capra. Directed by UConn Professor of Vocal Training, Jennifer Scapetis-Tycer, this production will be a pre-recorded performance, with eight opportunities to tune in via zoom. In this production, Director Scapetis-Tycer reimagines (through sound) this heart-warming story featuring a huge cast of characters complete with "commercials" and a Foley sound artist.

Men on Boats and It's a Wonderful Life will include two AEA actors each. Profiles of these AEA actors will be included in the forthcoming press releases for each production.

Tickets go on sale Monday, September 21 and can be purchased online at crt.uconn.edu or by calling the box office at 860-486-2113. Tickets are $16 including all fees. Discounts are available for students and seniors. Patrons will receive an event link and unique access password per ticket to watch from their device. CRT will also continue to host talkbacks following select performances for both productions. The November 21st matinee of It's A Wonderful Life will be ASL Interpreted.

For more information, or to purchase tickets visit crt.uconn.edu or call (860) 486-2113

