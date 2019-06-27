Colbie Caillat Brings Her New Band GONE WEST to The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 5

Colbie Caillat returns to The Playhouse stage after four sold-out shows - this time with her new band! Gone West is a new Nashville-based band featuring two-time Grammy Award Winner Colbie Caillat ("Bubbly," "Try," "Fallin' For You"), multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jason Reeves, four-time Hawaii Music Award Winner Justin Kawika Young and ACM and CMT-nominated artist Nelly Joy.

They are touring with their debut EP, Tides. This show will feature Colbie's solo material along with songs from her new collaboration with Gone West. According to Country Music barometer Sounds Like Nashville, "Gone West is quickly becoming one of country music's most buzzed about new acts," landing on Sounds Like Nashville's 2019 New Country Artists to Watch list!

Colbie Caillat featuring Gone West comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, July 5 at 8pm, part of Mountain Dew Country Bluegrass Series built by Rings End and Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series.

Kicking off the night is Hayley Orrantia, best known as "Erica" on ABC's "The Goldbergs." Stop by Nature's Temptations (32 Prospect St • Ridgefield) and enjoy a free smoothie with any purchase in July when you present your ticket to this show!

For tickets ($75) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org . The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





