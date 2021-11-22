Cheney Hall To Present 'Charlie Brown Jazz' With The Eric Mintel Quartet On December 12

Cheney Hall, located at 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, CT, announced today a special holiday matinee presentation of the Eric Mintel Quartet performing Charlie Brown Jazz! on Sunday, December 19 at 2pm.

This swinging yuletide performance will include Vince Guaraldi's iconic songs that first debuted in two television specials featuring Charles Schulz's Peanuts gang: A Charlie Brown Christmas and A Boy Named Charlie Brown. Songs to be performed include "Linus and Lucy," "Skating," and, of course, "Christmas Time is Here," which has become a beloved holiday standard.

The Eric Mintel Quartet will also play new arrangements of holiday favorites like a funky "Do You Hear What I Hear?," a swinging "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," a Latin "Jingle Bells," and a melodic "Silent Night." The concert will also include original compositions by Eric Mintel and is appropriate for all ages.

With two performances at the White House for two different Presidents, several concerts at the Kennedy Center, a special concert at the United Nations and countless accolades, the Eric Mintel Quartet have been thrilling audiences of all ages with their electrifying jazz for over 25 years. The quartet features pianist and composer Eric Mintel, Nelson Hill (sax/flute), Jack Hegyi (bass), and Dave Mohn (drums). The EMQ is best known for their tribute to Dave Brubeck and performance of many Eric Mintel originals. The EMQ also has become a staple of the holidays with their highly successful Charlie Brown Jazz! concerts delighting families across the country.

Eric was a featured guest on Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz on NPR, The Eric Mintel Quartet has opened for Dave Brubeck at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, appeared on the QVC television network and has been featured in many jazz and newspaper publications including Down Beat, Jazz Times, Hot House Jazz and Jazziz magazines as well as New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Savannah Times, Baltimore Sun, and others. Eric Mintel Quartet is also spreading their "Jazz Education" and "Entrepreneurship in Jazz" to colleges and universities. Eric Mintel and Nelson Hill are Yamaha endorsed performing artists. Dave Mohn is endorsed by Sabian Cymbals, Vic Firth and Bucks County Drum Co. More information can be found at ericmintelquartet.com

Tickets for the Cheney Hall engagement of Eric Mintel Quartet's Charlie Brown Jazz! on Sunday, December 12 at 2:00 pm are as follows: VIP Section (first half of the auditorium): $25 for adults; $23 for seniors, students, or military; $15 for children under 12. Tickets for the General Section (back half of the auditorium) are $19 for adults; $17 for seniors, students, or military; $12 for children under 12. Tickets can be reserved by visiting CheneyHall.org or by calling (860) 647-9824.