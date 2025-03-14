Centenary Stage Announces Cast For World Premiere Of Wendy Herlich's New Play WASABIA.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company has announced the cast of Wasabia by Wendy Herlich as they begin first week of rehearsals. The production which serves as the play’s world premiere was originally a part of CSC’s Women Playwrights Series Readings in the Spring of 2024 and through that process was selected for the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation award giving it a full production in this season’s lineup.

The Women Playwrights Series, a developmental program from Centenary Stage Company, highlights new works created by female playwrights, who are often the underserved voices in the theatre community. The program has featured and helped to develop the new work of over 80 female playwrights from around the country and has produced 20 World Premieres in as many years.

Wasabia, by Wendy Herlich details the story of Vivian and Carla. When fiercely independent Vivian gets a knock on her door from Carla, a young hospice volunteer desperate to shine, the two strike up an unlikely and unforgettable friendship. Enter Val (Valium) and Di (Digoxin) who lend a hand in exploring life’s choices. Through a series of red-carpet rants, Lifetime interviews, and a truly unique game show, Vivian and Carla help each other in making some life-altering decisions.

The cast includes some veterans of the CSC stage, and several newcomers to the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Ellen Fiske plays Vivian, and her career has spanned five decades, beginning as a company member of the NATIONAL LAMPOON RADIO COMEDY HOUR (with John Belushi), playing everything from a Russian mother to elves, and on to her Broadway debut as Gwen Cavendish, the third-generation “Barrymore” in Ellis Rabb’s Tony-winning production of THE ROYAL FAMILY, with Rosemary Harris and Eva LeGallienne. A Centenary University student has been tapped to play Carla; Aurelia Shanga, a junior, will make her professional debut after previously been seen on Centenary stages in the NEXTStage Repertory productions of THE TEMPEST and A CHRISTMAS CAROL (the Musical).

Amy Griffin, playing Val, is returning to CSC, where she has appeared in THE ENGLISH BRIDE, THE LEARNED LADIES, and SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY. Griffin has also appeared in numerous on and off Broadway productions (Broadway: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! (original cast, cast recording); Off-Broadway: THE ENGLISH BRIDE, MR PRESIDENT, INFERTILITY, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY, NEWSICAL, and as the Nightingale in the revival of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (w/Jackie Hoffman) and in the first national tours of SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL (Mrs. Mayor) with Cathy Rigby and GRINCH.

Joelle Zazz will play Di, and they are a teaching artist, actor, model, and stage combatant from New Jersey, with a BFA in Theatre Performance and a BA in Mathematics (Calculus focus, Kean University). They made their professional stage debut at age 17, at Premiere Stages, in GREAT KILLS by Kate Cortesi, and have been working in various capacities in professional theatre ever since, most recently for Centenary they were seen onstage in CSC’s holiday production of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Rounding out the cast is another newcomer to CSC, Michael Covel, in the role of Brody. Covel is an actor, musician, and teaching artist from Montgomery County Pennsylvania and has been seen on stage in and around the Philadelphia area and all throughout the north east with his most recent stage work being at the Hunterdon Hills Playhouse. Michael's other theatre credits include The Walnut Street Theatre, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, The Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, People's Light Theatre, The Arden Theatre, Revival Productions, Act II Playhouse, Montgomery Theater, and many more.

Directing this production is Zoya Kachadurian. Kachadurian is a multi-faceted director, production coordinator, stage manager, show caller, and scriptwriter for live theater, television, and corporate events. In 2004, her theatrical career expanded into directing, with Stones In His Pockets. Her directing credits include critically-acclaimed productions of Stones In His Pockets, At the Majestic Theater in Massachusetts, she directed The Miracle Worker, The 39 Steps, and the world premiere of The Ride (dramatic musical). For NJ Rep she directed the acclaimed world premiere of APPLE SEASON. In New York, Zoya has directed for the Estrogenius Festival, and the solo show Georgia And Me (Best Solo Show), which continues to be performed nationally.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

