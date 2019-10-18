Cast Of Square One Theatre's Production Of ADMISSIONS Gathers For Table Read

The bold new comedy, ADMISSIONS, written by Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews), has "the force of a bulldozer and the precision of a scalpel' (Metro) and this "Sharp. Thoughtful" (Evening Standard) play will leave the audience questioning the status quo," is the opening production of Square One Theatre's 30th Anniversary Season. The first performance is scheduled on Thursday, November 7 at 7pm and continues on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, March 17 (2019). Stratford Academy located at 719 Birdseye Street in Stratford, Connecticut.

Winner of the New York Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Play, this will be the Connecticut premiere of Admissions, which concerns Sherri Rosen-Mason, who heads the admissions department of a New England prep school, fighting to diversify its student body. Alongside her husband, the school's Headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results.

Directed by Tom Holehan (Stratford), Admissions features Lucy Babbitt and newcomer Robert Thomas Halliwell (Stratford), plus Ruth Anne Baumgartner (Fairfield). Pat Leo (Monroe) and Janet Rathert (New Canaan).

Subscriptions are: $50

Single Tickets are:

$22 for each adult single ticket

$20 for each senior citizen & student single tickets

Single tickets may be purchased:

By phone: Box Office at 203.375.8778(24/7)

Online at: squareonetheatre.com

In person: at box office 60 minutes prior to each performance

By mail: self-addressed, stamped envelope & check payable to Square One Theatre sent to Administrative Office; 656 Longbrook Avenue, Stratford, Ct 06614-5117.

The Stratford Academy is wheelchair accessible. Please inform the box office of any special needs when reserving tickets.

For more information and up-to-date news about the theatre, the play and the actor visit squareonetheatre.com





