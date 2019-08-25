Cast Announced For NUNSENSE At Playhouse On Park

Playhouse on Park kicks off Season 11 With Dan Goggin's NUNSENSE, running September 18 - October 13. Revel in the madness of this hilariously funny musical comedy, featuring a troupe of dancing, singing nuns. NUNSENSE follows the crazy antics of five nuns from the Little Sisters of Hoboken convent. When their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally serves some tainted soup, poisoning 52 of the sisters, the five surviving nuns must band together to raise funds for their burials. The score pulses with merriment and an unabashed desire to make you laugh, with songs and spontaneous comic interludes paced at breakneck speed.

Starring in this production are: Brandi Porter (Playhouse on Park Chiffon LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS; Broadway: Swing A BRONX TALE; National Tour: Frieda, u/s Jane A BRONX TALE) as Sister Mary Hubert, Hillary Ekwall (Playhouse on Park: Schwarzy SPELLING BEE, Sally CHARLIE BROWN; National Tours: CABARET, HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS) as Sister Mary Amnesia, Amanda Forker (Playhouse on Park: SAY THINGS FUNNY: A LOVING TRIBUTE TO Carol Burnett, [TITLE OF SHOW], MAMA D'S OUTRAGEOUS ROMPs, SWINGING ON A STAR) as Sister Mary Regina, Lily Dickinson (National Tour: MAMMA MIA!; Engeman: JEKYLL & HYDE; Post Playhouse: URINETOWN; Alliance Theatre: World Premier of BULL DURHAM: A NEW MUSICAL) as Sister Robert Anne, and Rachel Oremland (Seven Angels Theatre: Sally Simpson THE WHO'S TOMMY; National Tours: Pinkalicious PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL, Owl FLIGHT SCHOOL) as Sister Mary Leo.

Previews are scheduled for Wednesday, September 18 at 7:30pm, as well as Thursday, September 19 at 2pm and 7:30pm. All preview tickets are $17.50, and seats must be reserved.

Tickets for performances September 20 through October 13 are now on sale, and range from $40-$50. Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts are available. Opening night, complete with a complementary pre-show wine and cheese reception is Friday, September 20 at 8pm. New this season: Tuesday and Saturday 2pm matinee performances. NUNSENSE is part of the 2019-20 Main Stage Series; consider subscribing and save 20%. Group ticket sale discounts are also available.

Open Mic Night during this run is set for October 6. Come and sing or just come and enjoy those that do. It will begin after the performance, and it's free and open to the public! You may bring your own music or choose from our collection. BYOB. Accompanist provided.

For more information or tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You