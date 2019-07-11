Cast And Creative Team Announced For FULLY COMMITTED At TheaterWorks

TheaterWorks Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero announced today the cast and creative team for FULLY COMMITTED. Audience favorite Jamison Stern, (GEORGIA MCBRIDE's Miss Tracy Mills) returns as Sam an out of work actor manning the reservation line in New York's hottest restaurant. Bill Fennelly, returns home to Hartford to make his directorial debut at TheaterWorks. FULLY COMMITTED runs August 1 through September 1 and is the 5th and final show of the 2018/2019 Season. FULLY COMMITTED will be performed at the Wadsworth Atheneum

Rob said "I'm so excited to have Jamison back. We've worked together at different theaters around the country. Most recently here at TheaterWorks where audiences adored him as Miss Tracy Mills in Georgia McBride. This time around, Jamison takes on the role of Sam and another 30 plus characters in the span of 80 minutes. It's a tour de force performance and his comic genius really shines through."

Rob added "We're also happy to welcome Bill Fennelly to TheaterWorks. Bill has local ties to Hartford. He is a talented director with a growing national reputation. He and Jamison are frequent collaborators. We feel especially lucky to have them working here together."

This devastatingly funny one act follows a day in the life of Sam Peliczowski, an out of work actor who mans the red hot reservation line at Manhattan's number one restaurant. Coercion, threats, bribes, histrionics-a cast of desperate callers will stop at nothing in their zeal to land a prime reservation, or the right table. Amid the barrage, Sam's got his own needs to contend with-his recently widowed dad wants him home for Christmas, and he's up for a choice part at Lincoln Center. While juggling scheming socialites, name dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities and egomaniacal bosses, can he manage to look out for himself?



For more information visit: www.twhartford.org





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You