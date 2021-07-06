CRY IT OUT LIVE Will Be Performed at The Burton Leavitt Theatre This Month

Cry It Out by Molly Smith-Metzler will be performed at the Burton Leavitt Theatre (779 Main Street, Willimantic, CT) this summer. Performances will run July 23 & 24, 2021 at 7:30 pm and July 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

A comedy with dark edges, Cry It Out takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

All tickets are $10 (plus $1 processing fee). Purchase tickets at www.windhamtheatreguild.org or Call 860-423-2245.

