CRY IT OUT LIVE Will Be Performed at The Burton Leavitt Theatre This Month

Performances will run July 23 & 24, 2021 at 7:30 pm and July 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

Jul. 6, 2021  

Cry It Out by Molly Smith-Metzler will be performed at the Burton Leavitt Theatre (779 Main Street, Willimantic, CT) this summer. Performances will run July 23 & 24, 2021 at 7:30 pm and July 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

A comedy with dark edges, Cry It Out takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

All tickets are $10 (plus $1 processing fee). Purchase tickets at www.windhamtheatreguild.org or Call 860-423-2245.

Guidelines:

  • Per CDC guidance, masks are optional for fully vaccinated audience members but strongly encouraged for unvaccinated audience members.
  • Full seating will be available with no social distancing.
  • The bar will be open before the show and during intermission.
  • All WTG volunteers will be required to wear masks and volunteers working in the bar will also wear gloves.
  • Both paper and virtual programs will be available.
  • General cleaning and disinfecting will be performed prior to each performance.

