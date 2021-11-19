Irish Dancing And High Spirited Holiday Cheer Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse With CHRISTMAS WITH THE CELTS

The Ridgefield Playhouse is adding a touch of Celtic flair to the holiday season with Christmas with the Celts on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 8pm. An annual tradition, the show will feature dancers from the Ashurst Academy of Irish Dance of Newtown.

These award-winning dancers will open the show and will add their lively step dancers throughout the production. The family owned academy is directed and taught by certified instructors and former leads of Riverdance & Lord of the Dance, Christina & Craig Ashurst. Christmas with the Celts, part of the Xfinity Family Series with support from HamletHub, sponsored by Dimitri's Diner and Gyro on Pita, was first seen a PBS-TV special.

Since then, the show has grown into a unique blend of modern Christmas standards with the spirit and sounds of Celtic roots. You'll hear your Christmas classics: 'God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen', 'Little Drummer Boy', 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'; also 'Count Your Blessings', 'White Christmas' and John Lennon's perennial 'Happy Christmas' along with traditional Irish music and instrumentation.

Visit Dimitri's Diner (16 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) before or after the show and enjoy 10% off your meal when you show your ticket!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($47.50) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. Media sponsor for the event is WSHU Public Radio.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.