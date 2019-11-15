CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS Is Back At TheaterWorks

Ruggiero, Connecticut's newest holiday tradition is celebrating its 7th year. Christmas on the Rocks features seven playwrights each adding their own spin to the canon of holiday traditions past. Rob said "Audiences love Christmas on the Rocks. I'm so glad Jenn and Randy are coming back and I'm super excited to have Ted Lange join us this year. Who didn't love Issac from THE LOVE BOAT - America's favorite bartender. Ted is warm and charming - the perfect addition to this crazy show. It's a super talented cast and I love that we're introducing yet another new twist to our happy holiday tradition."

This year, THE LOVE BOAT's favorite bartender, Ted Lange joins the cast of Connecticut's run away holiday hit running December 1 through December 23rd. This is the 7th year TheaterWorks has staged the production to an ever-growing audience.



Christmas on the Rocks is an offbeat collection of twisted holiday tales by John Cariani, Jeffrey Hatcher, Jenn Harris & Matthew Wilkas, Jacques Lamarre, Theresa Rebeck and Edwin Sanchez.



Conceived and directed by Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, Christmas on the Rocks features seven playwrights each adding their own spin to the canon of holiday traditions past.



It's Christmas Eve in a rundown local bar. Expecting a silent night, the bartender finds himself mixing drinks for a parade of surprising guests - children from your favorite Christmas specials and movies - now all grown up. Join them as they pour out their Christmas woes in this delightful parody.



For more information visit www.theaterworkshartford.org





