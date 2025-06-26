CANDACE BUSHNELL – TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS AND SEX AND THE CITY Begins at Westport Country Playhouse In July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse will present Candace Bushnell, the international best-selling novelist and creator of “Sex and the City,” in her critically acclaimed one-woman show, “True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City,” on Wednesday, July 9, at 8 p.m.

Bushnell takes the audience on a whirlwind tour of New York City, from Studio 54 to the Lipstick Jungle and beyond, sharing her remarkable stories of fashion, literature, and sex while pouring cosmos in Manolos.

Bushnell's onstage memoir starts when she emerged from puberty and climbed off the bus to Manhattan in a Loehmann's outfit picked out by her mother, hoping to write her way to a Pulitzer. She landed her first byline with a wry piece on how to behave at Studio 54. (“If someone dies, ignore them.”) She met her Mr. Big, and then he dumped her just as she published the book “Sex and the City” in 1996, which would upend how readers thought about women and sex.

Her book became the basis for the TV phenomenon “Sex and the City,” spawning six-seasons on HBO, two movies and the re-boot series “And Just Like That,” in its third season. An acclaimed novelist, Bushnell is the international best-selling author of “Four Blondes,” “Trading Up,” “Lipstick Jungle,” “One Fifth Avenue,” and “The Carrie Diaries.” “Lipstick Jungle” and “The Carrie Diaries” each became network TV series (NBC and The CW) for two seasons.

She is also famously known as the “real life Carrie Bradshaw” or the O.G. Carrie Bradshaw. Bushnell created the character as her alter-ego while writing “Sex and the City” because she didn't want her parents to know that she'd just been to a sex club. She often appears on TV, starting back in 1996, when she had her own reality show, “Sex, Lives and Video Clips,” on VH1. She's appeared on dozens of chat shows, including “Oprah” and “Charlie Rose.”

