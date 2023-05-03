Broadway's Jenn Colella performs live with John McDaniel at Legacy Theatre on May 7 at 2pm.

Tony-nominated and Grammy Award-winning Broadway performer, Jenn Colella, performs live at Legacy Theatre on Sunday, May 7 at 2pm. With in-person tickets sold out, Legacy is offering a Livestream ticket option for theatre patrons to enjoy from the comfort of their home.

Colella recently completed a sold-out run in SUFFS as Carrie Chapman Catt at The Public Theatre, for which she garnered an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination. She is perhaps best known for starring in the Tony Award-winning smash-hit musical Come From Away as 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in a performance that garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away. Colella won a Grammy Award for her work on the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording. She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), and Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Colella's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," "FBI: Most Wanted," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in Uncertainty with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and stars in the live capture film of Come From Away on Apple TV+, streaming now. Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine. She is accompanied by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Music Director, Composer, Director, Arranger, Orchestrator, and Producer, John McDaniel. John McDaniel was most recently seen as the Music Director for "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" on ABC.

Livestream tickets can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. Weekly Box Office hours can be found online. To be placed on a waiting list for in-person tickets, please contact the Box Office. Legacy Theatre's Sunday Broadway Concert Series will continue on June 25 with Broadway's Orfeh and Steven Jamail and conclude on July 2 with Hugh Panaro and John McDaniel. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT.