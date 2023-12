BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Standings

2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Killian Meehan - ALWAYS LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE COMEDY CABARET - Phoenix Stage Company 35%

Various - CLIMB EVERY MOUNTAIN: AN EVENING OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN - Madison Lyric Stage 30%

Roman Sanchez & Mikayla Stanley - HOT & COLD SHOWERS: AN EVENING OF GRAND GUIGNOL - Yale Cabaret 23%

Emily Kilian - ALWAYS LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE COMEDY CABARET - Phoenix Stage Company 12%



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Aaron Tveit - BROADWAY UNPLUGGED WITH BRYAN PERRI - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 21%

Patti Lupone - DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY - Westport Country Playhouse 16%

Frank Mastrone - AN EVENING ON BROADWAY - Music Theatre of Connecticut 8%

Jenn Colella - JENN COLELLA WITH JOHN MCDANIEL AT THE PIANO! - Legacy Theatre 8%

Kelli O’Hara - A EVENING WITH JUSTIN PAUL AND FRIENDS - 2023 7%

Schuyler Beeman - REASONS TO BE HAPPY - Ivoryton Playhouse 6%

Eden Espinosa - EDEN ESPINOSA WITH KOHN MCDANIEL AT THE PIANO! - Legacy Theatre 5%

Nikki James - NIKKI M. JAMES WITH NATE BUCCIERI AT THE PIANO! - Legacy Theatre 5%

Jessica Vosk - AN EVENING WITH JUSTIN PAUL AND FRIENDS - 2023 4%

Hugh Panaro - HUGH PANARO WITH JOHN MCDANIEL AT THE PIANO! - Legacy Theatre 3%

Charles Busch - MY FOOLISH HEART - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Elizabeth Ward Land - STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE: THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Max von Essen - MAX VON ESSEN WITH BILLY STRITCH AT THE PIANO! - Legacy Theatre 3%

David Lutken and the Seat of The Pants Band - CHORDS FOR BOARD - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Michael McDermott and Friends - MICHAEL MCDERMOTT AND FRIENDS - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Carly Sakolove - I'M EVERY WOMAN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Michael Garin & Mardie Millet - HEY LOOK! IT'S MICHAEL & MARDIE - Sharon Playhouse 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Paola Pacheco Rarick - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 16%

Kim Saltzman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Connecticut Theatre Company 10%

Karen McMahon - RENT - Opera House Players 9%

Todd Santa Maria - INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 7%

Ralph Perkins - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 7%

Sandra Hernandez - PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 5%

Kelly Nayden - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Curtain Call 4%

Chantel Martin - RENT - White Rabbit Theater Company 3%

Todd Santa Maria - FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 3%

Olivia Rivera - CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

Rachel Ballasy - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ellington Community Theater B 3%

Lindsey Miller - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musicals at Richter 3%

Sarah Kennedy - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 3%

Paul Aguirre - FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 3%

Josephine Harding - SPRING AWAKENING - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Bonnie Gregson - GUYS & DOLLS - Fairfield Center Stage 2%

Amanda Backer - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

Lindsay T Miller - THE MUSIC MAN - Musicals at Richter 2%

Rae Janeil - CROWNS - Little Theatre of Manchester 2%

Kim Saltzman - SPRING AWAKENING - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

John Skufca - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Center Stage Theater 2%

Chelsea Dacey - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Castle Craig Players 2%

Kelly Nayden - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtain Call 1%

Cassie Carroll - JACK AND THE BEANSTALK - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 1%

Katie Bruneto - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Goshen Players 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Paola Pacheco Rarick - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 16%

Donna Feore - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Opera House 11%

Darlene Zoller - BANDSTAND - Playhouse on Park 8%

Katie Goffman - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

Chris McNiff - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

Doug Shankman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 5%

Patricia Wilcox - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

Sara Brians - GUYS AND DOLLS - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 5%

Todd L. Underwood - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

Paola Pacheco Rarick - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 4%

Blanca Grande - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 4%

Justin Boccitto - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sharon Playhouse 4%

Francesca Webster - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Todd L. Underwood - JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Michelle Lemon - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Marjorie Failoni - CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

Michael Kevin Baldwin - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Dan O'Driscoll - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

Misha Shields - THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 2%

Kati Stevenson-Nollet - INDECENT - Playhouse On Park 2%

Elizabeth McGuire - WINTER WONDERETTES - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

KATIE STEVINSON-NOLLET - INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 1%

Gabriel Barre - HERE YOU COME AGAIN - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc. 18%

Brendon Rogers - RENT - White Rabbit Theater Company 13%

Susan Choquette - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Opera House Players 9%

Sarah Nelson - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 7%

Cindy Braunlich - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 7%

Stefanie Genda - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 7%

Christy McIntosh-Newsom - FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 4%

Erin Leslie - HEAD OVER HEELS - Connecticut Theatre Company 4%

Kathleen Santomasso - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE: IN CONCERT - Brief Cameo Productions 4%

Lesley Neilson -Bowman - GUYS & DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

Elizabeth Saylor - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 3%

Margaret Teed Jones - URINETOWN - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 3%

Lesley Bowman - DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

Lou Okell - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 2%

Micah Ohno - HOT & COLD SHOWERS: AN EVENING OF GRAND GUIGNOL - Yale Cabaret 2%

Julie Learson - EURYDICE - Theatre Fairfield 1%

Bradford Blake - SMORGASBORD! - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%

Jenn Tellier - WIFE/WORKER/WHORE - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

Meg Jones - SPRING AWAKENING - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Sue Haneman - SCOTLAND ROAD - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%

Cindy Braunlich - BLACK COMEDY - Farmington Valley Stage Company 1%

Jenn Tellier - LOVE LABOUR'S LOST - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

Hannah McCuskey - FIRST DATE - Suffield Players 1%

Sue Haneman - FREUD'S LAST SESSION - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%

Cindy Braunlich - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Farmington Valley Stage Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 22%

Diane Vanderkroef - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 9%

Tina McCartney - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

Eduardo Sicangco - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

Izzy Fields - INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 6%

Elizabeth Bolster - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 6%

Whitney Locher - THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 5%

Kathleen DeAngelis - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sharon Playhouse 5%

Kate Bunce - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 3%

Bottari & Case - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Angela Carstensen - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Ann Hould-Ward - THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

Elizabeth A. Saylor - JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Aidan Griffiths - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE, THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Yale Repertory Theatre 3%

Fabian Fidel Aguilar - THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 2%

Herin Kaputkin - CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

Travis Chinick - THE BRIGHTEST THING IN THE WORLD - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

June Gold/Jimmy Johansmeyer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2022) - Legacy Theatre 2%

Gali Noy - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Kat Duffner - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Kathleen DeAngelis - LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Sharon Playhouse 1%

Jahise LeBouef - TROUBLE IN MIND - Hartford Stage 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 31%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Connecticut Theatre Company 20%

STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE - Playhouse on Park 10%

HARTT DANCES - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 9%

THE MUSIC MAN - Musicals at Richter 8%

PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 8%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Fairfield Center Stage 8%

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 5%

SMORGASBORD! - TheatreWorks New Milford 2%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 43%

SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 41%

STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE - Playhouse on Park 16%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Michael Calabrese - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Landmark Community Theater 8%

Eric Boucher - RENT - Opera House Players 8%

Andrea Pane - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 7%

Skip Ploss - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musicals at Richter 7%

Colin Sheehan - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 6%

Jane Cerosky - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Manchester 5%

Ian Galligan - INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 4%

Todd Santa Maria - FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 4%

Duane Campbell and Emma Gulick - HEAD OVER HEELS - Connecticut Theatre Company 3%

Stephen Emerick - GROUNDHOG DAY - Curtain Call 3%

Matt Austin, Jessica Chesbro - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 3%

John Pike - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Opera House Players 3%

Adam Tortorello and Lena Felix - RENT - White Rabbit Theater Company 3%

Bradford Blake - CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

Todd Santa Maria - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wilton Playshop 2%

Francis A Daley - PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 2%

Lara Morton - FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 2%

Alan Piotrowicz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE: IN CONCERT - Brief Cameo Productions 2%

Erin Campbell and Becky McLean - SPRING AWAKENING - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

Deb Failla - ASSASSINS - Curtain Call 2%

Liz Muller - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Center Stage 2%

George Croom - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Curtain Call 2%

David Halliwell - THE MUSIC MAN - Musicals at Richter 2%

Doreen Cohn - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Farmington Valley Stage Company 2%

Marc Deaton - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Kevin Connors - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 10%

Keely Baisden Knudsen - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 9%

Sean Harris - BANDSTAND - Playhouse on Park 9%

Donna Feore - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 9%

Colin Sheehan - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 8%

Todd L. Underwood - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 7%

Jenn Thompson - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Kristin Huffman - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 6%

Melody Meitrott Libonati - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 5%

Amy Griffin - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sharon Playhouse 5%

Jacqueline Hubbard - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

Daniel C Levine - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT of Connecticut 5%

Michael Kevin Baldwin - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 5%

John Doyle - THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

Todd L. Underwood - JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Keely Baisden Knudsen - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2022) - Legacy Theatre 2%

J. Clayton Winters - WINTER WONDERETTES - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

Gabriel Barre - HERE YOU COME AGAIN - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Rafael Feliciano-Roman - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 18%

Bert Bernardi - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc. 11%

Lucia Dressel - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Warner Theatre 6%

Josh Prouser - CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL - Suffield Players 4%

Marc Deaton - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 4%

Warren Dutkiewicz - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Hole in Wall Theater 4%

Kevin Pelkey - A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 4%

Nicole Kittleman - MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 4%

Bobby Schultz & Carleigh Schultz - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Castle Craig Players 3%

Craig David Rosen - STRAIGHT MEN CAN'T DANCE - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Terrance J Peters - ATHENA - Andromeda Theatre Guild 2%

Nancy L. Meyer - AND AWAY WE GO - Curtain Call 2%

Deborah Burke - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Tom Schwans - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatre Fairfield 2%

Oliver Kochol - DOUBT - Castle Craig Players 2%

Evelyn Gard - MEANWHILE, IN LONGBOURN - Performing Arts Collaborative 2%

Tom Holehan - AGNES OF GOD - Square One Theatre Company 2%

Steve Stott - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sherman Playhouse 2%

Nancy L. Meyer - JOYFUL NOISE - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Ed Bassett - COMPLETE HISTORY OF THEATER ABRIDGED - Phoenix Stage Company 2%

Jerry Goehring - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Sacred Heart University Theatre Arts 2%

Rosemarie Beskind - RUMORS - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%

Jane Farnol - HAMLET - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Doreen Cohn - BLACK COMEDY - Farmington Valley Stage Company 1%

Roman Sanchez & Mikayla Stanley - HOT & COLD SHOWERS: AN EVENING OF GRAND GUIGNOL - Yale Cabaret 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Keely Baisden Knudsen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 18%

Mike Boland - 12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of New Canaan 15%

Kelly O'Donnell - INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 10%

Kevin Connors - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 7%

Andrus Nichols - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 7%

Todd L. Underwood - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 6%

Pamela Hill - LEND ME A TENOR - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%

Tracy Liz Miller - THE BARDO STATE - Connecticut Theatre Exchange 4%

Melia Bensussen - THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 4%

Gabe Mckinley - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 4%

James Bundy - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 4%

Brian Feehan - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Jackson Gay - THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 3%

Mark lamos - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Westport Country Playhouse 3%

Melissa Crespo - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Hartford Stage 2%

Laurie Woolery - MOJADA - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Christopher D. Betts - TROUBLE IN MIND - Hartford Stage 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 11%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc. 8%

FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 7%

RENT - Opera House Players 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Landmark Community Theater 6%

PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 4%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Manchester 3%

FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 3%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Connecticut Theatre Company 3%

12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of Newtown 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musicals at Richter 3%

CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Opera House Players 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Curtain Call 2%

FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%

MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 2%

GROUNDHOG DAY - Curtain Call 2%

URINETOWN - Brookfield Theatre 1%

GUYS & DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 1%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 1%

SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Center Stage 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 10%

12 ANGRY MEN - The Town Players of New Canaan 8%

SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

BANDSTAND - Playhouse on Park 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 4%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 3%

INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 3%

OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 2%

I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2022) - Legacy Theatre 2%

OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sharon Playhouse 2%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Westport Country Playhouse 2%

THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

MOJADA - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT - Goodspeed Musicals 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jeff Carr - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc. 19%

Nate Ferreira - RENT - Opera House Players 17%

Jakob Kelsey - INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 9%

Tom Janus - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 5%

Peter Petrino - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtain Call 5%

Tyler Kittleman - MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 5%

Stephen Cihanek - TICK TICK BOOM - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 5%

Phill Hill - CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

Al Chiappetta - PERSONALITY CONFLICTS - Sherman Playhouse 4%

Mark Hankla - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 4%

Shawna Martine - ATHENA - Andromeda Theatre Guild 3%

Stephen Cihanek - SPRING AWAKENING - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 3%

Hilary Lang - THE NICETIES - The Hole in Wall Theater 3%

Jenn Gleason - GUYS AND DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

Jasmine Moore - HOT & COLD SHOWERS: AN EVENING OF GRAND GUIGNOL - Yale Cabaret 2%

Stephen Cihanek - URINETOWN - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Lou Okell - HAMLET - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 2%

Dusty Rader - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Castle Craig Players 2%

Phill Hill - DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

Jim Nason - STRANGER STILL - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

Mark Hankla - SMORGASBORD! - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%

Leif Smith - FREUD'S LAST SESSION - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jamie Burnett - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 10%

RJ Romeo - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 10%

Kevin Gleason - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 6%

Jeff Croiter - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Joe Beumer - INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 5%

Jamie Burnett - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 5%

Paul Miller - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

Kate McGee - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 4%

Jiahao Neil Qiu - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 4%

Japhy Weidman - THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

Alan Piotrowicz - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Stephen Strawbridge - MOJADA - Yale Repertory Theatre 4%

Evan Anderson - THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 3%

Elizabeth Stewart - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 3%

Jamie Burnett - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 3%

Alix Lewis - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Jamie Burnett - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 2%

Jamie Burnett - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2022) - Legacy Theatre 2%

Aja M. Jackson - THE ART OF BURNING - Hartford Stage 2%

Jessica Ann Drayton - JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Alix Lewis - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Krista Smith - THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 2%

Alan Edwards - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE, THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

Marcus Abbott - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Colleen Doherty - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Hartford Stage 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Mike Martone - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 13%

Justin Rugg - AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc. 12%

Joy Giuseffi - PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 11%

Nick Stanford - SPRING AWAKENING - Connecticut Theatre Company 8%

Graham Christian - RENT - Opera House Players 7%

Marc Sokolson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Manchester 5%

Eli Newsom - FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 4%

Nick Ciasullo - INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 4%

Michael Zappala - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Opera House Players 4%

Zachary Kampler - GUYS & DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

Andrew Gadwah - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musicals at Richter 3%

Aron J Smith - FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 2%

Peter Randazzo - THE MUSIC MAN - Musicals at Richter 2%

Jill Brunelle - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE: IN CONCERT - Brief Cameo Productions 2%

Marc Sokolson - RENT - White Rabbit Theater Company 2%

Sarah Fay - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 2%

Mark Ceppetelli - CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

Sarah Fox - URINETOWN - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Debi Salli - FIRST DATE - Suffield Players 1%

Nathaniel Baker - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Dan Ringuette - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Goshen Players 1%

Lisa Riggs Hobbs - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 1%

Ken Clark - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Windham Theatre Guild 1%

David Anctil - SPRING AWAKENING - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Mark Ceppetelli - DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Cathyann Roding - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 18%

Tony Bellomy - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 11%

Adam Souza - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 10%

Adam Souza - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 8%

Melanie Guerin - BANDSTAND - Playhouse on Park 6%

Nygel D. Robinson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 6%

Bill Speed - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 5%

Nick Wilders - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 5%

Bryan Perri - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT of Connecticut 4%

Mark Ceppetelli - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Alexander Sovronsky - INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 4%

Jacob Carll - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sharon Playhouse 4%

Chris Coogan - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 3%

Jacob Carll - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Adam Souza - THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

Mike Morris - JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Mark Ceppetelli - WINTER WONDERETTES - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

Joel Wagonner - STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE - THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT - Sharon Playhouse 1%

Eugene Gwozdz - HERE YOU COME AGAIN - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

VIVA BROADWAY WATERBURY - Pa'lante Theater Company 10%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc. 8%

PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Landmark Community Theater 7%

RENT - Opera House Players 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 5%

FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musicals at Richter 4%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Manchester 3%

CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Guild of Simbury 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Opera House Players 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Curtain Call 2%

RENT - White Rabbit Theater Company 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 2%

GROUNDHOG DAY - Curtain Call, Stamford 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Wilton Playshop 2%

ASSASSINS - Curtain Call 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Center Stage 2%

GUYS & DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - Brookfield Theatre 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 10%

SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 9%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Music Theatre of Connecticut 8%

GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

BANDSTAND - Playhouse on Park 7%

JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 7%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 5%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT of Connecticut 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sharon Playhouse 5%

GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 5%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2022) - Legacy Theatre 4%

MUSICAL OF MUSICALS, THE MUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 3%

OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 3%

THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

WINTER WONDERETTES - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

HERE YOU COME AGAIN - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 28%

AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc. 21%

WIFE/WORKER/WHORE - The Hole in Wall Theater 9%

STRAIGHT MEN CAN'T DANCE - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 8%

ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL - Madison Lyric Stage 6%

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 6%

ATHENA - The Hole in Wall Theater 6%

THE SUPER NIFTY HOLIDAY BASH - Ridgefield Theater Barn 5%

YASHICA 8 - Sherman Playhouse 4%

A FOR ALCOHOLIC - Sherman Playhouse 3%

STRANGER STILL - The Hole in Wall Theater 3%

PERSONALITY CONFLICTS - Sherman Playhouse 2%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 16%

SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 16%

CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT - Goodspeed Opera House 12%

LEND ME A TENOR - Music Theatre of Connecticut 11%

WEBSTER’S BITCH - Playhouse on Park 9%

A PRINCESS TEA - Legacy Theatre 7%

THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

HERE YOU COME AGAIN - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

THE ART OF BURNING - Hartford Stage 4%

DANDELION - Playhouse on Park 4%

COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN ABRIDGED - Playhouse on Park 4%

ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Hartford Stage 4%

THE BARDO STATE - Connecticut Theatre Exchange 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Elias Ocasio - VIVA BROADWAY WATERBURY - Pa'lante Theater Company 9%

Jacob Rogotzke - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musicals at Richter 9%

Justin Rugg - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc. 7%

Scott Towers - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 6%

Stephen Michelsson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Landmark Community Theater 4%

Katie Morris - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 3%

Zane Paris Gerson - PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 3%

Kelsey Senteio - CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

Joey Valencourt - RENT - Opera House Players 3%

Kelsey Mulligan - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 3%

Jordan Cyr - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 2%

Lindsay Ryan - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Opera House Players 2%

Johanna Milani - FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 2%

Henry Tobelman - INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 2%

Tracy Funke - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%

Aubrey Vargas - RENT - Opera House Players 2%

Robert Agis - FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 2%

Marilyn Olsen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 2%

Miguel Angel Acevedo - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wilton Playshop 2%

Eliza Kingsbury - GROUNDHOG DAY - Curtain Call, Stamford 1%

Chris Corrales - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Manchester 1%

Kevin Kiley - RENT - White Rabbit Theater Company 1%

Kerrie Maguire - HEAD OVER HEELS - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%

Carla Astudillo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Manchester 1%

Killian Meehan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Landmark Community Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Corbin Bleu - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 15%

Dan Frye - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 8%

Talia Suskauer - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

Katie Luke - BANDSTAND - Playhouse on Park 5%

Michael Fasano - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%

Justin Johnston - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

Ella Raymont - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 4%

Adrianne Hick - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Danielle Wade - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

Kiersten Bjork - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 3%

Andrea Fleming - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Tricia Paoluccio - HERE YOU COME AGAIN - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

Emily Jewel Hoder - GYPSY - Goodspeed Opera House 2%

Austin Mirsolanti - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

Donna Vivino - GUYS AND DOLLS - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 2%

Nathan Cockroft - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

Sean Burns - JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Keely Baisden Knudsen - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 2%

Gina Naomi Baez - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Max Crumm - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Nick Fetherston - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 2%

Charlotte Ewing - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT of Connecticut 2%

Melanie Martyn - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 2%

Judy McLane - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 1%

Stephanie Stiefel Williams - MUSICAL OF MUSICALS, THE MUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Rabel Bueno - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 16%

Martha Irving - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Goshen Players 5%

Kerrie Maguire - WIFE/WORKER/WHORE - Hole in the Wall Theater 4%

Nick Fetherston - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Little Theatre of Manchester 3%

Nick Fetherston - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 3%

Celine Montaudy - AGNES OF GOD - Square One Theatre Company 3%

Paige Stawasz - EVERGREEN MALL - Suffield Players 3%

Nathan Russo - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Will Nash Broyles - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Dan Murphy - MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 2%

David Neilsen - AND AWAY WE GO - Curtain Call 2%

Killian Meehan - COMPLETE HISTORY OF THEATER ABRIDGED - Phoenix Stage Company 2%

Maya Daley - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Sherman Playhouse 2%

Cooper Smithers - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Emma Rucci - ATHENA - Andromeda Theatre Guild 2%

Lisa DeAngelis - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

John Bachelder - 12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Allison Lindsay - ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Tracy Weed - RUMORS - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%

Todd Santa Maria - DOUBT - Castle Craig Players 2%

Lucy Babbitt - AGNES OF GOD - Square One Theatre Company 2%

Ingrid Smith - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Hole in Wall Theater 2%

Dandy Barrett - ON GOLDEN POND - Sherman Playhouse 2%

Prince Sarr - A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 1%

Steve Benko - A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Christopher Lemieux - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 15%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 10%

Samantha Steinmetz - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 7%

I Hate Hamlet - CONSTANTINE PAPPAS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%

Jamil A.C. Mangan - FENCES - Playhouse on Park 5%

David A. Gregory Small Professional Theatre (SPT) - 12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of New Canaan 5%

Nick Fetherston - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 4%

Sam Given - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Kate burton - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Westport Country Playhouse 3%

Alma Martinez - MOJADA - Yale Repertory Theatre 3%

Jane Kaczmarek - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

James Naughton - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Will Jeffries - SEVEN COUSINS FOR A HORSE - Thrown Stone 3%

Renee Augesen - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 3%

Jennifer Bareilles - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Hartford Stage 2%

Michael Medeiros Small Professional Theatre (SPT) - 12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Isaac Kueber - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 2%

I Hate Hamlet - DAN O'DRISCOLL - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

Dan Donahue - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

Emma Ramos - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Hartford Stage 2%

Mia Dillon - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Mariah Sage - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 2%

Eric Bryant - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Pun Bandhu - THE BARDO STATE - Connecticut Theatre Exchange 1%

Brendan Dalton - THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 20%

12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of Newtown 7%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Little Theatre of Manchester 7%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 6%

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Goshen Players 5%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 5%

MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 4%

AGNES OF GOD - Square One Theatre Company 3%

AND AWAY WE GO - Curtain Call 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 3%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sherman Playhouse 3%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Sacred Heart University Theatre Arts 3%

RUMORS - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Hole in Wall Theater 2%

DOUBT - Castle Craig Players 2%

JOYFUL NOISE - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

ATHENA - Andromeda Theatre Guild 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Sherman Playhouse 2%

COMPLETE HISOTORY OF THEATER ABRIDGED - Phoenix Stage Company 2%

BLACK COMEDY - Farmington Valley Stage Company 2%

MEANWHILE, AT LONGBOURN - Performing Arts Collaborative 1%

ORDINARY PEOPLE - Town Players of New Canaan 1%

THE NICETIES - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

HAMLET - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Castle Craig Players 1%



Best Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 21%

12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of New Canaan 16%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 7%

INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 7%

OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 6%

LEND ME A TENOR - Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Hartford Stage 5%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Hartford Stage 5%

MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 4%

WEBSTER’S BITCH - Playhouse on Park 4%

ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 4%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Hartford Stage 2%

MOJADA - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

THE BARDO STATE - Connecticut Theatre Exchange 1%

SEVEN COUSINS FOR A HORSE - Thrown Stone 1%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Sharon Playhouse 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Von Del Mar - AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc. 20%

Eric Boucher, Tommy Lynch, Frank Maturo - RENT - Opera House Players 20%

Yoshi Tanokura - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 12%

Matt Austin & Jessica Chesbro - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 10%

Tyler Kittleman - MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 4%

Bill Arnold - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - The Hole in Wall Theater 4%

David Kviet - GUYS AND DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

Bobby Bria - THE MUSIC MAN - Musicals at Richter 3%

SHU TAP Students - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Sacred Heart University Theatre Arts 3%

David Anctil - URINETOWN - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Andrew Okell - TWELFTH NIGHT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 3%

Andrew Okell - TICK TICK BOOM - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 2%

Jack Nardi - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

David Anctil - SPRING AWAKENING - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Matt Austin - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sherman Playhouse 2%

Bill Arnold - THE NICETIES - The Hole in Wall Theater 2%

Leif Smith - FREUD'S LAST SESSION - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%

Karl Ruling - EURYDICE - Theatre Fairfield 1%

Sharon Sucheki - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Sharon Sucheki - HAMLET - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Bill Arnold - STRANGER STILL - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

Leif Smith - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - TheatreWorks New Milford 0%

George Sebastian Coleman - STRANGER STILL - The Hole in Wall Theater 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jamie Burnett - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 10%

Jamie Burnett - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 9%

Wilson Chin - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 8%

Johann Fitzpatrick - INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 6%

Alexander Dodge - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

Sean Sanford - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

Cully Long - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

John Doyle - THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

Martin Marchitto - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 4%

TJ Greenway - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 4%

Sean Sanford - LEND ME A TENOR - Music Theatre of Connecticut 3%

Cameron Anderson - THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 3%

Martin S. Marchitto - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Riw Rakkulchon - THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 3%

Cully Long - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

TJ Greenway - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sharon Playhouse 3%

TJ Greenway - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Alexander Dodge - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Westport Country Playhouse 3%

Miguel Urbino - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

Jamie Burnett - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Legacy Theatre 2%

Lawrence E. Moten III - CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

Cat Raynor - THE BRIGHTEST THING IN THE WORLD - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

Marcus Abbott - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Jamie Burnett - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 2%

Mariana Sanchez - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Hartford Stage 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Angelica Huertas - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 15%

Adam Jackson - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 14%

Tyler Kittleman - AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc. 14%

Nate Sinnott - RENT - Opera House Players 10%

Rachel Landy - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 7%

Rich Ives - FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 6%

Nate Sinnott - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Opera House Players 5%

Tyler Kittleman - MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 4%

Gary Cooper - INTO THE WOODS - String Theory School of Music Production at Mitchell College Clark Auditorium (not a college production) 3%

Jay Austin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 3%

Chris Hall - GUYS AND DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

Chris Gensur - FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 2%

David White and Daisy Stott - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sherman Playhouse 2%

Jacob Zonderman - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Michael Young - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

John Bosco - STRANGER STILL - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

Chris Gensur - GUYS & DOLLS - Fairfield Center Stage 1%

Lou Okell - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Syd Mauro - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Dylan Heydet - FREUD'S LAST SESSION - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%

Laurie Maria Cabral - THE NICETIES - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

Maxwell Brown - HOT & COLD SHOWERS: AN EVENING OF GRAND GUIGNOL - Yale Cabaret 1%

Dave White - FOUR OLD BROADS - Sherman Playhouse 0%

John Bosco - THE NICETIES - The Hole in Wall Theater 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Jackson - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 14%

Daniel Bria - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 13%

Jon Damast - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 8%

Jay Hilton - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

Jay Hilton - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Jeffrey Salerno - INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 6%

Pornchanok Kanchanabanca - THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 4%

Adam Jackson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 4%

Will Atkin - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

Adam Jackson - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 4%

Jacob Fisch - JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Joe Krempetz - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 4%

Alan Piotrowicz - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Jay Hilton - THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

In Phase Audio (Jim Durkin) - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

David Bullard - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Adam Jackson - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Adam Jackson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Legacy Theatre 2%

Broken Chord - THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 2%

Daniela Hart & UptownWorks - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Hartford Stage 2%

Frederick Kennedy - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Hartford Stage 2%

Alan Piotrowicz - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Jay Hilton - CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Mary Mannix - AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc. 8%

Keegan Smith - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 7%

Stephen Michelsson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Connecticut Theatre Company 5%

Lindsay Protsko - FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 5%

Roger Grace - PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 4%

Rick Fountain - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 3%

Jeremy Parrot - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 3%

Brooke Owens - INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 3%

Erin Walsh - PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 3%

Hannah Rapaglia - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 2%

Delaney White - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 2%

Galen Donovan - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Tim Reilly - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Opera House Players 2%

Theo Zucconi - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Griffin Kulp - INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 2%

Omar Walters - RENT - Opera House Players 2%

Noah Golden - FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 2%

John Michael Whitney - GUYS & DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

Sophia Coppola - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 2%

BJ Markus - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wilton Playshop 2%

Hannah Kupson - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 2%

Stevie Norman - RENT - Opera House Players 2%

Priscilla Squires - CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 1%

Mal Sillars - RENT - Opera House Players 1%

Claire McFarland - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Opera House Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Susan Kulp - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 11%

Scott A. Towers - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 9%

Veanne Cox - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

Skye Gillespie - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

Sydney Weiser - DANDELION - Playhouse on Park 5%

Laura Sky Herman - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

Will Roland - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

Chris Haley - BANDSTAND - Playhouse on Park 4%

Kiersten Bjork - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 3%

Stephen Petrovich - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 3%

Allison Sheppard - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - The Bushnell Theatre 3%

Nathan Cockroft - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 3%

Laura Woyazz - THE SECRET GARDEN - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 3%

Jen Cody - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Niko Charney - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 2%

Patricia Schuman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Robert Peterpaul - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 2%

Emma Simon - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Robert Peterpaul - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

R. Bruce Connelly - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Kiersten Bjork - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Legacy Theatre 2%

Randye Kaye - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

Romelda Teron Benjamin - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

Phoebe Amankwah - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 2%

David Bell - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Sargeant - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 15%

Cameron Hudson - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 10%

Fior Rodriguez - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 10%

Khara Hoyer - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Hole in Wall Theater 5%

Susan Kulp - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 4%

Celine Montaudy - TWELFTH NIGHT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 3%

Will Jeffries - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Town Players of New Canaan 3%

Brodey Ott - A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 3%

Eliza Croarkin - WIFE/WORKER/WHORE - The Hole in Wall Theater 2%

Terrance J. Peters - WIFE/WORKER/WHORE - The Hole in Wall Theater 2%

Kathleen Narowski - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

A.m. Bhatt - 12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

CJ Newsom & Andrew Venech - A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 2%

Jeffery Rossman - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 2%

Wayne Crow - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Hole in the Wall Theater ugusage County 2%

Jamal Green - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Desirae Kelley - MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 1%

Gus Bottazzi - 12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of Newtown 1%

Patty Carver - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Michael Schaner - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Sherman Playhouse 1%

Claire Kenny - JOYFUL NOISE - Town Players of New Canaan 1%

Sam Deluise - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Sacred Heart University Theatre Arts 1%

John Bachelder - 12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of New Canaan 1%

John Johmann - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Audrey Smithers - MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Dan Frye - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 17%

Veanne Cox - WEBSTER’S BITCH - Playhouse on Park 12%

Nick Fetherston - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 7%

Mike Boland - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

Alexandra Fortin - LEND ME A TENOR - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%

Dick Terhune - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 4%

Emma Pfitzer-Price - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 4%

Frank Mastrone - LEND ME A TENOR - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

Sabatino Cruz - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Dawn Stern - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Michael Kevin Baldwin - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Jennifer Bareilles - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Hartford Stage 3%

Jamie Ann Romero - THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 3%

Timiki Salinas - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Robert Anthony Jones - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

Stacie Morgain Lewis - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Christopher Geary - THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 2%

Michael Bobenhausen - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Michael Hogan - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Dan O'Driscoll - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

Dana Ashbrook - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Joshua Heggie - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 1%

Elena Ramos Pascullo - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 1%

Clio Contogenis - THE ART OF BURNING - Hartford Stage 1%

Jo Anne Parady - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc. 26%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Opera House Players 19%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ellington Community Theater B 10%

BREAKDANCING SHAKESPEARE - Hartford Stage 9%

WIZARD OF OZ - Curtain Call 9%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 6%

THE MUSIC MAN - Musicals at Richter 6%

UGLY DUCKLING - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 5%

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

WIZARD OF OZ - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

THE SANTA STORY - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 48%

DANDELION - Playhouse on Park 17%

BREAKDANCING SHAKESPEARE - Hartford Stage 13%

A PRINCESS TEA - Legacy Theatre 11%

THE TALES OF CHRISTOPHER ROBIN AND WINNIE-THE-POOH - Legacy Theatre 11%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Pa'lante Theater Company 11%

Shoreline Theatre Company 11%

Opera House Players 10%

Connecticut Theatre Company 9%

Curtain Call 6%

Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 5%

Castle Craig Players 5%

Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

Fairfield Center Stage 3%

Madison Lyric Stage 3%

TheatreWorks New Milford 3%

Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%

Ridgefield Theater Barn 2%

Musicals at Richter 2%

Town Players of Newtown 2%

Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

Sherman Playhouse 2%

Wilton Playshop 2%

Landmark Community Theater 2%

White Rabbit Theater Company 2%

Fuse Theatre of CT 2%

Ellington Community Theater B 1%

Windham Theatre Guild 1%

Phoenix Stage Company 1%