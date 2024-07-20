Photos: Ali Ewoldt, Luba Mason, and Jamison Stern in ASK FOR THE MOON! at Goodspeed

The production runs through August 11.
Ask for the Moon is running at Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre through August 11 in Chester, Connecticut, with an official opening set for Aug. 7, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Check out production photos below!
Set sail on the Jewel of the Sea ocean liner with a scheming widow, a vengeful lawyer, and a volatile nurse. Enjoy the vocal stylings of Misha and Grisha, the squabbling Carpathian twins. Get the latest fashion tips from Persimmon De Vol, stylist par excellence. But only venture into the Poseidon Suite at your own peril… Madness and hilarity abound in a diabolical new musical comedy that is sure to make waves. Bon voyage!
Ask for the Moon features book and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak (Broadway: The Inheritance, Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award). Well known to Connecticut audiences, he was the artistic director of Hartford Stage from 2011 to 2019. Tresnjak will also direct the production. Music is by Oran Eldor, who was nominated for The Stage Debut Awards: “Best Composer” in London and for a META Award: “Best Composer” in Montreal for Mythic.
Schroeder/Persimmon/Misha/Grider is played by Jamison Stern. Helene Huber is played by Luba Mason. Charlotte St. Clair is played by Ali Ewoldt. The Body Double is played by Alex Dreschke.
Ask for the Moon is choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia. Music direction is by Ian Axness. Scenic design is by Alexander Dodge. Costume design is by Jen Caprio. Lighting Design is by Philip Rosenberg. Sound design is by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Terris Theatre and The Goodspeed and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor/Resident Sound Designer. Wig, hair & make-up design is Tom Watson. Orchestrations are by three-time Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman. Fight Choreographer is Rocio Mendez. Puppet Design and Fabrication is by Simple Mischief Studio.
Pamela Remler is the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Paul Hardt / Hardt Casting.
Photo Credit: Diane Sobolewski
Jamison Stern, Luba Mason, and Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt and Luba Mason
Videos