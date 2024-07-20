Photos: Ali Ewoldt, Luba Mason, and Jamison Stern in ASK FOR THE MOON! at Goodspeed

This weekend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will say au revoir to current stars Courtney Reed and Derek Klena. They depart along with understudy Bobby Daye and ensemble member Clay Rice-Thomson. To celebrate their send off, the quartet of performers put together a farewell to the show, using the iconic 'goodbye' song, 'So Long, Farewell' from The Sound of Music. Check out video of their adorable parody below!