Final Days To Vote For the 21st Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The latest standings have been announced for the 21st Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards, honoring and celebrating the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Now celebrating our 21st year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

Year after year, we've shattered records with the number of votes, and we can't wait to see the curtain rise on another record-breaking year. Don't miss your chance to vote! Voting is open now and runs through the end of the day on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Now that the critics and nominators have had their say, let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.

Marquee TV is home to hundreds of performances from the world’s leading arts organisations. With an expertly curated selection of ballet, opera, theater, classical music and dance, Marquee TV is your key to seeing more of what you love. Subscribe for unlimited access to an unrivalled catalogue of productions, available to stream on demand.

The discount code bw50off will grant a 50% discount off an annual subscription to Marquee TV for first time subscribers. The subscription will automatically renew at the end of the term at full price unless cancelled before the next renewal date. Try Marquee TV!

There's 3 days to go!

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Standings as of May 29th, 2024

Best Book of a Musical

Kait Kerrigan - The Great Gatsby - 16%

Jonathan A. Abrams - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 15%

Adam Rapp with Justin Levine - The Outsiders - 11%

Best Choreography

Dominique Kelley - The Great Gatsby - 16%

Lorin Latarro - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 16%

Chris Bailey - Back to the Future: The Musical - 10%

Best Costume Design

Linda Cho - The Great Gatsby - 25%

Tim Hatley - Back to the Future: The Musical - 10%

Jen Caprio - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 7%

Best Direction of a Musical

Marc Bruni - The Great Gatsby - 14%

Maria Friedman - Merrily We Roll Along - 10%

John Rando - Back to the Future: The Musical - 10%

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin - Stereophonic - 14%

Kenny Leon - Purlie Victorious - 9%

Lila Neugebauer - Appropriate - 9%

Best Ensemble

The Great Gatsby - The Great Gatsby - 16%

The Heart of Rock and Roll - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 15%

Back to the Future: The Musical - Back to the Future: The Musical - 11%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Tamika Lawrence - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 12%

Daniel Radcliffe - Merrily We Roll Along - 9%

Roger Bart - Back to the Future: The Musical - 8%

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Alex Brightman - The Shark is Broken - 24%

Jim Parsons - Mother Play - 6%

Elle Fanning - Appropriate - 5%

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

Jeremy Jordan - The Great Gatsby - 13%

Corey Cott - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 10%

Casey Likes - Back to the Future: The Musical - 9%

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Leslie Odom, Jr. - Purlie Victorious - 22%

Sarah Paulson - Appropriate - 12%

Rachel McAdams - Mary Jane - 9%

Best Lighting Design

Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone - Back to the Future: The Musical - 18%

Cory Pattak - The Great Gatsby - 16%

Brian MacDevitt - The Outsiders - 8%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Wicked - Wicked - 18%

Hadestown - Hadestown - 17%

Hamilton - Hamilton - 15%

Best Musical

The Great Gatsby - The Great Gatsby - 19%

Back to the Future: The Musical - Back to the Future: The Musical - 15%

The Heart of Rock and Roll - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 14%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

FIVE: The Parody Musical - FIVE: The Parody Musical - 16%

Teeth - Playwrights Horizons - 10%

A Sign of the Times - A Sign of the Times - 10%

Best Off-Broadway Play

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors - Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors - 13%

Oh, Mary! - Oh, Mary! - 12%

Hamlet - Hamlet - 12%

Best Orchestrations

Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg - The Great Gatsby - 17%

Brian Usifer - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 14%

Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook - Back to the Future: The Musical - 10%

Best Original Score

Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen - The Great Gatsby - 18%

Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard - Back to the Future: The Musical - 13%

Ingrid Michaelson - The Notebook - 11%

Best Play

David Adjmi - Stereophonic - 21%

Ian Shaw, Joseph Nixon - The Shark is Broken - 12%

Amy Herzog - Mary Jane - 12%

Best Revival of a Musical

Merrily We Roll Along - Merrily We Roll Along - 35%

Cabaret - Cabaret - 19%

Gutenberg! The Musical! - Gutenberg! The Musical! - 14%

Best Revival of a Play

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins - Appropriate - 24%

Ossie Davis - Purlie Victorious - 24%

Amy Herzog - An Enemy of the People - 20%

Best Scenic Design

Paul Tate dePoo III - The Great Gatsby - 20%

Tim Hatley - Back to the Future: The Musical - 16%

AMP and Tatiana Kahvegian - The Outsiders - 6%

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Brian Ronan - The Great Gatsby - 17%

Gareth Owen - Back to the Future: The Musical - 14%

Cody Spencer - The Outsiders - 8%

Best Sound Design of a Play

Ryan Rumery - Stereophonic - 22%

Adam Cork - The Shark is Broken - 10%

Bray Poor and Will Pickens - Appropriate - 8%

Best Touring Production

Beetlejuice - Beetlejuice - 12%

Hadestown - Hadestown - 8%

Wicked - Wicked - 8%

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!