Final Days To Vote For the 21st Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards

By: May. 29, 2024
The latest standings have been announced for the 21st Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards, honoring and celebrating the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Now celebrating our 21st year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

Year after year, we've shattered records with the number of votes, and we can't wait to see the curtain rise on another record-breaking year. Don't miss your chance to vote! Voting is open now and runs through the end of the day on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Now that the critics and nominators have had their say, let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.

Standings as of May 29th, 2024

Best Book of a Musical

Kait Kerrigan - The Great Gatsby 16%
Jonathan A. Abrams - The Heart of Rock and Roll 15%
Adam Rapp with Justin Levine - The Outsiders 11%

Best Choreography

Dominique Kelley - The Great Gatsby 16%
Lorin Latarro - The Heart of Rock and Roll 16%
Chris Bailey - Back to the Future: The Musical 10%

Best Costume Design

Linda Cho - The Great Gatsby 25%
Tim Hatley - Back to the Future: The Musical 10%
Jen Caprio - The Heart of Rock and Roll 7%

Best Direction of a Musical

Marc Bruni - The Great Gatsby 14%
Maria Friedman - Merrily We Roll Along 10%
John Rando - Back to the Future: The Musical 10%

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin - Stereophonic 14%
Kenny Leon - Purlie Victorious 9%
Lila Neugebauer - Appropriate 9%

Best Ensemble

The Great Gatsby - The Great Gatsby 16%
The Heart of Rock and Roll - The Heart of Rock and Roll 15%
Back to the Future: The Musical - Back to the Future: The Musical 11%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Tamika Lawrence - The Heart of Rock and Roll 12%
Daniel Radcliffe - Merrily We Roll Along 9%
Roger Bart - Back to the Future: The Musical 8%

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Alex Brightman - The Shark is Broken 24%
Jim Parsons - Mother Play 6%
Elle Fanning - Appropriate 5%

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

Jeremy Jordan - The Great Gatsby 13%
Corey Cott - The Heart of Rock and Roll 10%
Casey Likes - Back to the Future: The Musical 9%

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Leslie Odom, Jr. - Purlie Victorious 22%
Sarah Paulson - Appropriate 12%
Rachel McAdams - Mary Jane 9%

Best Lighting Design

Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone - Back to the Future: The Musical 18%
Cory Pattak - The Great Gatsby 16%
Brian MacDevitt - The Outsiders 8%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Wicked - Wicked 18%
Hadestown - Hadestown 17%
Hamilton - Hamilton 15%

Best Musical

The Great Gatsby - The Great Gatsby 19%
Back to the Future: The Musical - Back to the Future: The Musical 15%
The Heart of Rock and Roll - The Heart of Rock and Roll 14%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

FIVE: The Parody Musical - FIVE: The Parody Musical 16%
Teeth - Playwrights Horizons 10%
A Sign of the Times - A Sign of the Times 10%

Best Off-Broadway Play

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors - Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors 13%
Oh, Mary! - Oh, Mary! 12%
Hamlet - Hamlet 12%

Best Orchestrations

Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg - The Great Gatsby 17%
Brian Usifer - The Heart of Rock and Roll 14%
Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook - Back to the Future: The Musical 10%

Best Original Score

Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen - The Great Gatsby 18%
Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard - Back to the Future: The Musical 13%
Ingrid Michaelson - The Notebook 11%

Best Play

David Adjmi - Stereophonic 21%
Ian Shaw, Joseph Nixon - The Shark is Broken 12%
Amy Herzog - Mary Jane 12%

Best Revival of a Musical

Merrily We Roll Along - Merrily We Roll Along 35%
Cabaret - Cabaret 19%
Gutenberg! The Musical! - Gutenberg! The Musical! 14%

Best Revival of a Play

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins - Appropriate 24%
Ossie Davis - Purlie Victorious 24%
Amy Herzog - An Enemy of the People 20%

Best Scenic Design

Paul Tate dePoo III - The Great Gatsby 20%
Tim Hatley - Back to the Future: The Musical 16%
AMP and Tatiana Kahvegian - The Outsiders 6%

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Brian Ronan - The Great Gatsby 17%
Gareth Owen - Back to the Future: The Musical 14%
Cody Spencer - The Outsiders 8%

Best Sound Design of a Play

Ryan Rumery - Stereophonic 22%
Adam Cork - The Shark is Broken 10%
Bray Poor and Will Pickens - Appropriate 8%

Best Touring Production

Beetlejuice - Beetlejuice 12%
Hadestown - Hadestown 8%
Wicked - Wicked 8%

