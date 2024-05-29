Final Days To Vote For the 21st Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards

Voting will continue through June 2nd, 2024
The latest standings have been announced for the 21st Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards, honoring and celebrating the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.
Now celebrating our 21st year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.
Year after year, we've shattered records with the number of votes, and we can't wait to see the curtain rise on another record-breaking year. Don't miss your chance to vote! Voting is open now and runs through the end of the day on Sunday, June 2, 2024.
Now that the critics and nominators have had their say, let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.
Marquee TV is home to hundreds of performances from the world’s leading arts organisations. With an expertly curated selection of ballet, opera, theater, classical music and dance, Marquee TV is your key to seeing more of what you love. Subscribe for unlimited access to an unrivalled catalogue of productions, available to stream on demand.
The discount code bw50off will grant a 50% discount off an annual subscription to Marquee TV for first time subscribers. The subscription will automatically renew at the end of the term at full price unless cancelled before the next renewal date. Try Marquee TV!
There's 3 days to go!
So, without any further delay, click here to vote!
Kait Kerrigan - The Great Gatsby - 16%
Jonathan A. Abrams - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 15%
Adam Rapp with Justin Levine - The Outsiders - 11%
Dominique Kelley - The Great Gatsby - 16%
Lorin Latarro - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 16%
Chris Bailey - Back to the Future: The Musical - 10%
Linda Cho - The Great Gatsby - 25%
Tim Hatley - Back to the Future: The Musical - 10%
Jen Caprio - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 7%
Marc Bruni - The Great Gatsby - 14%
Maria Friedman - Merrily We Roll Along - 10%
John Rando - Back to the Future: The Musical - 10%
Daniel Aukin - Stereophonic - 14%
Kenny Leon - Purlie Victorious - 9%
Lila Neugebauer - Appropriate - 9%
The Great Gatsby - The Great Gatsby - 16%
The Heart of Rock and Roll - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 15%
Back to the Future: The Musical - Back to the Future: The Musical - 11%
Tamika Lawrence - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 12%
Daniel Radcliffe - Merrily We Roll Along - 9%
Roger Bart - Back to the Future: The Musical - 8%
Alex Brightman - The Shark is Broken - 24%
Jim Parsons - Mother Play - 6%
Elle Fanning - Appropriate - 5%
Jeremy Jordan - The Great Gatsby - 13%
Corey Cott - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 10%
Casey Likes - Back to the Future: The Musical - 9%
Leslie Odom, Jr. - Purlie Victorious - 22%
Sarah Paulson - Appropriate - 12%
Rachel McAdams - Mary Jane - 9%
Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone - Back to the Future: The Musical - 18%
Cory Pattak - The Great Gatsby - 16%
Brian MacDevitt - The Outsiders - 8%
Wicked - Wicked - 18%
Hadestown - Hadestown - 17%
Hamilton - Hamilton - 15%
The Great Gatsby - The Great Gatsby - 19%
Back to the Future: The Musical - Back to the Future: The Musical - 15%
The Heart of Rock and Roll - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 14%
FIVE: The Parody Musical - FIVE: The Parody Musical - 16%
Teeth - Playwrights Horizons - 10%
A Sign of the Times - A Sign of the Times - 10%
Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors - Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors - 13%
Oh, Mary! - Oh, Mary! - 12%
Hamlet - Hamlet - 12%
Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg - The Great Gatsby - 17%
Brian Usifer - The Heart of Rock and Roll - 14%
Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook - Back to the Future: The Musical - 10%
Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen - The Great Gatsby - 18%
Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard - Back to the Future: The Musical - 13%
Ingrid Michaelson - The Notebook - 11%
David Adjmi - Stereophonic - 21%
Ian Shaw, Joseph Nixon - The Shark is Broken - 12%
Amy Herzog - Mary Jane - 12%
Merrily We Roll Along - Merrily We Roll Along - 35%
Cabaret - Cabaret - 19%
Gutenberg! The Musical! - Gutenberg! The Musical! - 14%
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins - Appropriate - 24%
Ossie Davis - Purlie Victorious - 24%
Amy Herzog - An Enemy of the People - 20%
Paul Tate dePoo III - The Great Gatsby - 20%
Tim Hatley - Back to the Future: The Musical - 16%
AMP and Tatiana Kahvegian - The Outsiders - 6%
Brian Ronan - The Great Gatsby - 17%
Gareth Owen - Back to the Future: The Musical - 14%
Cody Spencer - The Outsiders - 8%
Ryan Rumery - Stereophonic - 22%
Adam Cork - The Shark is Broken - 10%
Bray Poor and Will Pickens - Appropriate - 8%
Beetlejuice - Beetlejuice - 12%
Hadestown - Hadestown - 8%
Wicked - Wicked - 8%
So, without any further delay, click here to vote!
Videos