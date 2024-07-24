Hillary Rodham Clinton Comes to the Bushnell in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bushnell has announced that Hillary Rodham Clinton will visit the iconic venue on Thursday, September 26 at 7PM. Former First Lady, Senator from New York, and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton has added 10 additional stops to her Fall tour of the United States due to extraordinary demand including (venue) on (date). At each event, Secretary Clinton and a moderator will take the audience on a journey of unvarnished exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, as well as friendship, aging, marriage, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of.

The New York Times best-selling author and GRAMMY-award winner’s new book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty will be released by Simon & Schuster on September 17th, 2024.

“I’m so excited to add 10 more cities to my Fall tour. I hope you can join me for wide-ranging conversations that go behind the scenes and include never-before-told stories,” says Secretary Clinton. "We'll discuss the state of our politics and creating the future we want for our children and grandchildren and, most of all, have some fun while we’re at it!"

Produced by Chicago-based Innovation Arts and Entertainment, Atlanta, Detroit, Hartford, Houston, Tampa, Durham, Portland, Newark, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles join Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, and Washington DC on Secretary Clinton’s first tour of the U.S. since 2019.

Tickets for Hillary Rodham Clinton live at The Bushnell go on sale at 10 AM on Friday, August 2, and will be available online at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capitol Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

For more information about presales, tour dates and to purchase VIP packages and tickets, visit www.hillaryclintonlive.com.

