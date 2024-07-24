New Paradigm Theatre to Host Swing and Understudy Nights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In New Paradigm Theatre's upcoming production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", students will have the unique opportunity to learn about the roles of Understudies and Swings.

This valuable skill set is not even commonly offered in many colleges, despite being the bread and butter of many Broadway professionals and NPT youth, guided by Broadway performers and directors will give this chance to seven lucky teens.

NPT casts adults and youth in their shows and of the 15 teens, these seven will have the chance to Swing or Understudy main roles.

Recently noted in Onstage Blog by Matthew Teague Miller, "In the theatre, if the past four years have taught us anything it is that understudies and swings are the heroes of every production."

Helen Hen (Veruka/Dance Ensemble swing), a senior at Fairfield Ward and NPT youth board president says, "One of the things I'm most excited about is learning multiple tracks. I've only ever played one role so I have no idea how to approach it but I know that NPT will guide me and teach me everything I need to know. I'm definitely a little nervous about memorizing and organizing two parts but I know that I will be well prepared by Professor Huffman and the rest of the team."

"I'm extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity to learn about swinging on for different roles in the same show. What I think is particularly unique about this experience is we are not only getting to study the practice of learning multiple roles in the same show, but we are actually getting a chance to perform all of the tracks that we learn. This is something I have never gotten to do before, and I know it will be a very vital part of my training." Says Lauren Eyerman "Violet" and Dance Ensemble swing.

NPT is a leader in providing young people with the opportunity to develop these valuable skills. With this production, students will gain insight into the inner workings of the theater industry and the importance of adaptability and versatility.

Swing nights:

Opening night - No swings on for roles

Saturday Matinee - Nola Somerville on for "Violet" and Lauren Eyerman becomes an ensemble dancer.

Saturday Evening- Nati Habtemariam on for "Veruka" and Helen Hen becomes an ensemble dancer.

Sunday Matinee - Kinelle Botweh on for "Mike" and Creflo Botweh becomes an ensemble dancer.

***Understudy for Charlie is Alexios Selearis

