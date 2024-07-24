Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Cancels July 26-28 Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This weekend's performances of Disney's The Little Mermaid at Windham Theatre have been canceled.

Get full details in their statement here:

"Due to circumstances beyond our control and to protect our cast, crew and audience, we are canceling this weekend's performances of Disney's The Little Mermaid on July 26, 27 & 28.

Performances will continue on August 2, 3, 4, 8, 9 & 10 as scheduled and we are working on adding new dates which will be communicated once confirmed.

If you have tickets for one of this weekend's performances, the box office will reach out to you beginning tomorrow to try to move your tickets to another performance.

Thank you for understanding and we hope you will join our talented cast and crew under the sea for this magical musical experience.

Tickets can be reserved for the remaining performances online, by calling the box office at 860-423-2245 or at the door."

