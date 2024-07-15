EBT Card Holders Will Receive $3 Admission To The Mark Twain House & Museum Via Museums For All Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Mark Twain House & Museum, located at 351 Farmington Avenue in Hartford, CT, announced its participation in Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children's Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

The Museums for All program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting The Mark Twain House & Museum for a reduced fee of $3.00 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card starting July 17. The museum will offer this discount on the General Mark Twain House Tour offered throughout the day every day and on Growing up in the Gilded Age, a special tour for children and families offered daily at 10:45am through the months of July and August. Museums for All is part of The Mark Twain House & Museum's broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.

About The Mark Twain House & Museum

The Mark Twain House & Museum is the restored Hartford, Connecticut home where American author Samuel Clemens -- Mark Twain -- and his family lived from 1874 to 1891. Twain wrote his most important works, including Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court, during the years he lived there. The museum offers tours of the restored Mark Twain House, along with a variety of programs that celebrate and promote Twain's literary legacy.

Comments