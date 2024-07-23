The Bushnell Presents Taylor Tomlinson; Tickets On Sale Friday July 26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bushnell has announced that celebrated comedian Taylor Tomlinson is heading Hartford this December. Tomlinson has announced the first leg of her next stand-up tour, "Save Me," with shows across the US this Fall and into next Spring. This will be some of her most personal material to date, as she dives into deconstructing her faith, exploring her sexuality, and deciding whether or not having children is worth it.

Tomlinson is coming off headlining the seventh highest-grossing comedy tour of 2023, remarkably the only woman to break into the Top 10. She has released three hour-long specials for Netflix: Quarter-Life Crisis (2020), Look At You (2022), and Have It All (2024), the latter having debuted at #1. Tomlinson is notably the only female late-night host on network television and the youngest by two decades following the outrageously funny debut of After Midnight on CBS, currently airing weekdays at 12:37AM ET/PT.

About Taylor Tomlinson

A rare talent who has garnered mass appeal at a young age, Taylor Tomlinson has continued to receive praise from fans and critics alike, with Rolling Stone commending her for “conquering comedy” and CNN welcoming “the era of Taylor Tomlinson.” Variety recently honored her with their Creative Impact in Comedy Award, which follows her inclusion in their “10 Comics to Watch” and “Comedy Impact Report.” She has also been inducted into Forbes 30 Under 30 and TIME100 Next, in addition to being named one of the “100 Most Powerful Women in Hollywood” by The Hollywood Reporter. The celebrated comedian is coming off headlining the seventh highest-grossing comedy tour of 2023, remarkably the only woman to break into the Top 10. She has released three hour-long specials for Netflix: Quarter-Life Crisis (2020), Look At You (2022), and Have It All (2024), the latter having debuted at #1. Tomlinson is notably the only female late- night host on network television and the youngest by two decades following the outrageously funny debut of After Midnight on CBS, currently airing weekdays at 12:37AM ET/PT.

Tickets for Taylor Tomlinson at The Bushnell go on sale at 10 AM on Friday, June 28, and will be available online at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capitol Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

