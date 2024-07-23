THE THORNS Announces Performance Dates At The Bushnell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE THORN will embark on a fourteen-city US Tour this Fall and the live theatrical event heads to The Bushnell, September 10 & 11, 2024.﻿

"The Thorn", a powerful and popular live theatrical event, seen live by over one million people, will bring the passion of Jesus to life this fall with performances spanning the northeast and midwest. This follows a tour in the Spring of 2024, with over 50 performances across the country, including many sold-out shows.

The Thorn takes you through a unique theatrical experience featuring drama, music, dance, martial arts, aerial acrobatics, emotionally evocative performances, and timeless spiritual perspectives.

Tickets

Tickets for THE THORN at The Bushnell go on sale at 10 AM on Thursday, July 25, and will be available online at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capitol Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

