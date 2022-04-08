BenDeLaCreme Is... READY TO BE COMMITTED at Warner Theatre

Global drag icon, Litchfield native, and RuPaul's Drag Race star, BenDeLaCreme, will embark on her biggest solo tour yet as star and Lead Producer with her critically acclaimed, narrative-cabaret, "BenDeLaCreme is...READY TO BE COMMITTED."

This one-queen extravaganza is a hilarious and heartfelt spectacular that blends burlesque, comedy, and original music with her signature Terminally Delightful charm, and will make a stop at the Warner Theatre Main Stage Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 8 pm.

After years of people asking the aggressively effervescent queen if she can "please, settle down," BenDeLaCreme is finally ready to tie the knot in something besides her corset. Now, all she needs is a potential spouse. And a dress. And a cake. And the ability to consider others.

It's a relay race to the altar as DeLa dodges pervy Grindr suitors, bitchy wedding-cake-toppers, and the errant arrows of Cupid himself! Join the blushing bride as she tackles the pitfalls of love, marriage, and romance in a limited engagement about the limitations of engagements.

After the original iteration of the "Ready to Be Committed" tour was postponed in 2020, the 2022 tour has increased in size. BenDeLaCreme's 2021 holiday tour, "The Return of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!" with co-star Jinkx Monsoon, marked the queen's highest grossing tour under BenDeLaCreme Presents, further showcasing DeLa's growing impact within the drag and theater industry as a producing powerhouse. She also became the first drag queen to produce a feature film (under pandemic restrictions) with "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special" (2020), landing BenDeLaCreme Presents an exclusive licensing deal with streaming giant, Hulu. The film won "Lockdown LOL" at the 2021 Queerties.

BenDeLaCreme says, "After two long years of postponements I'm OVER-FREAKING-JOYED to be bringing my new solo show back on the road! And I gotta tell you all: this one's a doozy! 'Ready to Be Committed' is the story of one queen who searches for love and finds a whole lot she never bargained for - Bitchy brides, pervy Grindr guys, corpse-eating cats, song, dance, and more puppets than you ever thought you'd see at a wedding. I can't wait to share DeLa's special day with all of you! Save the date!"

Written, directed, and produced by BenDeLaCreme, "BenDeLaCreme is...READY TO BE COMMITTED" showcases the multifaceted superstar at her best. The show played to sold-out crowds in New York City and Provincetown upon its debut in 2019.

VIP Meet & Greet tickets are available and include prime seating in front section, tickets to the show, a VIP laminate and an exclusive post-show meet & greet with BenDeLaCreme.

Sweet as pie and sharp as cheddar, the Terminally Delightful BenDeLaCreme is a global drag performer, director, writer, and producing powerhouse. Known for combining her background in performing and visual arts with a love of spectacle, glamour, and Saturday morning cartoons, BenDeLaCreme "soars past entertainment and into the realm of theatrical art" (Billboard) as "a bow-adorned conglomerate of mid-century MGM and musical theater" (Bedford & Bowery).

DeLa has dazzled crowds throughout the Americas, Europe, and Australia, premiered four critically acclaimed solo shows Off-Broadway, as well as written, directed, and produced myriad narrative works and variety spectaculars that have played to sold-out audiences for over a decade. BenDeLaCreme's live performances have received glowing reviews: "Keeping you entertained while making you think about your place in the world is all a part of the BenDeLaCreme experience," said Forbes and Broadway World hails her as "a tremendously talented artist that leaves audience members wanting more."

BenDeLaCreme has appeared on two seasons of the Emmy Award-winning RuPaul's Drag Race, her first go-round securing her a spot among the show's "15 Fan Favorites of All Time." After being crowned "Miss Congeniality" on Season 6, she returned to compete on the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars on VH1 where she garnered more challenge wins than any other competitor in the show's history, among other series records.

Continuing to break new ground by, and for, drag artists, DeLa's production company, BenDeLaCreme Presents, produced its first national tour with, To Jesus, Thanks for Everything! -Jinkx and DeLa, co-created and co-written by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon. In 2019, the queens hit the road again with a brand new holiday show titled, All I Want for Christmas is Attention. That tour was a sold-out sensation and marked DeLa's first producer credit for an international tour. In 2020, BenDeLaCreme self-produced, directed and co-wrote her debut film under BenDeLaCreme Presents, "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special," which became a critical and commercial success, leading to an exclusive licensing deal with Hulu. Her 2021 holiday tour, The Return of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!, marked the queen's highest grossing tour under BenDeLaCreme Presents, further showcasing DeLa's growing impact within the drag and theater industry as a producing powerhouse.

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.