BUGABOO REVUE Comes to the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry This Month

As part of its 2023 Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Bugaboo Revue by Massachusetts-based Talking Hands Theatre on July 29 at 11 a.m. ET in Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs. In the event of inclement weather, this show will take place in the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Theater (1 Royce Circle, Storrs, Conn.) on July 29 at 11 a.m. This performance is co-sponsored by the Mansfield Downtown Partnership.

Some people think creepy crawlies are just gross. But if you look closely, each bug has a song to sing about the special job it does to help plants grow. Learn more about insects and why it's important to keep them alive. This show is crafted with multiple learning styles in mind to keep children engaged as they learn, with opportunities for the audience to sing, dance, and act out the life cycle of a butterfly! Moving mouth puppets and catchy original songs in exciting styles, from funk to Latin, round out this fun-filled, highly interactive show. Recommended for ages 2-8. Learn more at bimp.uconn.edu/2023/06/16/bugaboo/.

Talking Hands Theatre was founded in 2004 by artist Anna Sobel, who has been a professional puppeteer since 1998. In 2003 she was the recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship to study puppetry in India as a tool for social change and education. She spent nine months in India and founded Talking Hands Theatre on her return to New York in 2004. She is now based in Western Massachusetts and tours all over New England to perform. In addition to performing, Anna is an experienced teaching artist in puppetry and theater, specializing in arts integration with literacy and social studies. Learn more about Talking Hands Theatre: talkinghandstheatre.com.

Due to generous support during our 2023 UConn Gives campaign, admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Reservations are not required. Chairs will not be provided, and audience members are encouraged to bring their own blankets and seating. Seating space will be first come, first served.