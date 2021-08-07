BROADWAY BY THE BEACH Concludes The Sherman Players Summer Concert Series

After a hugely successful slate of summer concerts on Sherman Town Beach, The Sherman Players return to their theatrical roots with 'Broadway By The Beach'. This will an evening of Broadway classics sung by some of the best talent in the area.

Local musical duo Jessica Smith & Tom Morris present an evening of Broadway classics, from Anything Goes to Dear Evan Hansen and everything in between. The cast includes Mensah Robinson, Ashley McLeod, Caitlin Mandracchia, Jody Bayer, Daisy Stott, Matt Austin and more!Grab your chairs and picnics and join us at the Sherman Town Beach for an unforgettable evening.

'Broadway By The Beach' will be presented at the Sherman Town Beach on August 14th at 7pm. Tickets required. All tickets are "pay what you want". This concert series has served as a fundraiser for The Sherman Players. All proceeds go directly back into providing quality Theater to the Sherman community throughout the year!

Tickets can be purchased by going to https://shermanplayers.ticketleap.com/. Don't forget to bring yours chairs and a picnic. Grounds open about an hour before show time. In the event of inclement weather the concert will be moved into The Sherman Playhouse.