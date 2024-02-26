BEATLES VS. STONES Returns to the Warner in May

The debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on ever since they first crossed paths on the charts 61 years ago. The argument at the time, and one that still persists, was that the Beatles were a pop group and the Stones were a rock band: the boys next door vs. the bad boys of rock. So who’s better? These two legendary bands will engage in an on-stage, throw down on Wednesday, May 8 at 7:00 pm at the Warner Theatre’s Oneglia Auditorium - courtesy of tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show. The production sold the Oneglia Auditorium to capacity last year.

Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the county's top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. They face off against renowned Stones tribute band Satisfaction who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion.

The Torrington show is part of a 125 stop tour of the U.S., Australia and Canada and has been touring since 2011.The show also performs long term residencies for a number of the Harrah’s Casino properties. The production includes some of the more popular songs from the two rock pioneers and covers the scope of their musical careers, although the set list for Satisfaction usually includes Rolling Stones songs up to the 1980s.

During the 90 minute show, the bands perform two sets each, trading places in quick set changes and ending the night with an all-out encore involving both bands. The band members have their outfits custom-made, since avid fans know exactly what the Beatles and Stones wore onstage during different time periods in their careers. There’s a lot of good-natured jabbing between the bands as well.