Anderson And THT Young Company Serve Up LEGALLY BLONDE

Director Doug Anderson works with professional actors and singers, talented Middlebury College students, and the best local talent, but once a year he gets to do what he calls his "dream job": working with teenagers.

"They bring so much energy and joy into rehearsals," says Anderson, "and people are always surprised by how talented they are. They're also just wonderful human beings. I love hanging out with them."

Over the years Anderson has presented local teens in musicals such as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and last year's The Lion King. This year, he and his young crew will present the Broadway hit, Legally Blonde.

"It's the perfect musical for young people. It's age-appropriate and terrifically funny, and the songs are so much fun to sing."

Newcomer Kami Clodgo plays the leading role of Elle, the blonde who is underestimated by just about everyone. She's supported by the largest Young Company musical cast to date: Abby Stafford, Abigael Tufts, Alexa Stewart, Amanda Kearns, Asa Baker-Rouse, B Porter, Bair Lambert, Benjo Torres, Cassie Melchior, Cierra Miller, Dorothy Seifert, Elise Lavigne, Greta Jennison, Gwen Gero, Jayden Rushton, Juliette Snell, Kami Clodgo, Lily Roberts, Mai Doan, Margaret Orten, Noah Smith, Paige Hescock, Parker Chester, Sophie Mason, Thomas Wolosinski and Middlebury College intern Bair Lambert. Jen Allred is musical director, Hannah Williams is creating the choreography, and Mary Longey and Katie Isham are the stage management team. This show is appropriate for all ages and has a brisk running time of about 1hr, 10 minutes with no intermission.

Legally Blonde will have three performance at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater July 26 at 7pm and July 27 & 28 at 2pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 ages 12 and under and can be purchased online at townhalltheater.org or by phone at 802-382-9222. Tickets may also be purchased in person from noon-5pm, Mon- Sat or one hour before showtime. Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant Street in Middlebury, Vermont.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You