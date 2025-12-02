David Geffen School Of Drama To Stage IS GOD IS In January

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

David Geffen School of Drama at Yale will stage IS GOD IS, by Aleshea Harris and directed by Jasmine Brooks, from January 24–30 at the University Theatre at 222 York Street. All performances will take place at 8 p.m. Tickets will be $10 for students and $15 for the general public and will be available online, by phone, and in person at the Box Office.

The play centers on twin sisters Racine and Anaia, who leave their mother’s deathbed and begin a cross-country journey driven by a call for righteous revenge. Shaped by elements of spaghetti westerns and Afropunk aesthetics, the work follows their pursuit of justice through a framework that blends myth, humor, and contemporary storytelling.

The creative team will include scenic design by Romello Huins, costume design by Allison Morgan, lighting design by Qier Luo 蹺 櫥 儿, sound design by Nicky Brekhof, projection design by Dwight Bellisimo, dramaturgy by Tia Smith, technical direction by Aaron Frongillo, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater and Michael Rossmy, and stage management by Rethabile Headbush.

Cast

The production will feature performances by Lolade Agunbiade, Kieron J. Anthony, Shawn Bowers, Tyler Clarke, Olamide Oladeji, Isabel Orobaton, Erik Manuel Robles, and Mark Yarde.

Creative Team

Aleshea Harris’s plays include Is God Is, which has been produced nationally and internationally and has received awards recognizing its writing and impact, as well as What to Send Up When It Goes Down and On Sugarland. Her honors include the Windham-Campbell Prize, the Mimi Steinberg Playwriting Award, the Hermitage Greenfield Prize, and fellowships and residencies from national arts institutions.

Director Jasmine Brooks is a third-year M.F.A. candidate at David Geffen School of Drama and Co-Artistic Director of Yale Cabaret’s 2025–26 season. Prior to graduate study, she held artistic and producing roles in Boston and has directed new play workshops and productions across multiple national and international institutions. At Yale, her directing work includes Macbeth (adapted with Tia Smith) and Charity by Matthew Chong. Her additional credits span new play development, regional theatre, and assistant directing on major productions. Brooks holds a B.F.A. in theater arts from Boston University.

Ticket Information

Tickets for IS GOD IS will be available at drama.yale.edu/productions, by phone at (203) 432-1234, or in person at 1120 Chapel Street. Student tickets are $10 and general admission tickets are $15.