An Evening with Ina Garten Comes to The Bushnell in December

The Bushnell announced today that popular author and Food Network personality Ina Garten aka the Barefoot Contessa will serve up a satisfying evening of conversation on Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 PM at The Bushnell.

Tickets for Be Ready When the Luck Happens: An Evening Conversation with Ina Garten will go on sale at 10:00 AM Friday, April 12, and will be available at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 AM to 5 PM).

"Now one tells a story like Ina." For the first time best-selling author and TV personality Ina Garten will present an engaging, entertaining, and inspiring account of her remarkable journey, sharing her personal story with readers hungry for a seat at her table.

In this intimate evening conversation (live onstage), Ina Garten will discuss and elaborate on the themes also in her new memoir: from a difficult childhood, to meeting the love of her life, Jeffrey, and marrying him while still in college, from a boring bureaucratic job in Washington, DC to answering an ad for a specialty food store in the Hamptons, from the owner of one Barefoot Contessa shop to the author of bestselling cookbooks and celebrated television host, Ina Garten has blazed her own trail and, in the meantime, taught millions of people how to cook and entertain.

Ina Garten’s gift is to make everything look easy, yet all her accomplishments have been the result of hard work, audacious choices, and exquisite attention to detail. In her unmistakable voice (no one tells a story like Ina), she brings her past and her process to life in a high-spirited and no-holds-barred memoir Be Ready When the Luck Happens, that chronicles decades of personal challenges, adventures (and misadventures,) and unexpected career twists, all delivered with her signature combination of playfulness and purpose.

Purchasers of the highest-priced tickets will receive a pre-signed copy of Ina Garten's new book upon its release.